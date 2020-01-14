CLOSE

Buy Photo Piedra Vista’s Tyler Wulfert, seen here playing against Highland on Friday, Oct. 25, 2019 at Milne Stadium in Albuquerque, is among four PV football players selected for the 2020 North versus South large-school All Star game. (Photo: File photo by Matt Hollinshead/The Daily Times)

FARMINGTON — San Juan County will showcase plenty of its football talent at the 2020 New Mexico High School Coaches Association North versus South All-Star games.

Piedra Vista will send Jarrod Mitchell, Garret Howell, Ben Rasmussen and Tyler Wulfert.

Bloomfield will send Kenyon Mosley, JT Seitzinger and Noah Gurule, while Farmington will send Cirrail Allison. Mosley, Seitzinger, Gurule and Allison all earned All-State accolades last month.

Farmington coach Jeff Dalton will coach the North side’s large-school squad.

Newcomb’s Deondre Begay, Deontay Begay, Leandreth Begay, Tyrone Wheeler and Isaac Frank will represent the North’s small-school team, as will Navajo Prep’s Adriano Begay and Northwest’s Devin Brown.

Deondre Begay and Deontay Begay also earned All-State honors.

The large-school game (c4A, 5A and 6A) will be played at 7 p.m. June 5, followed by the small-school game (six-man, eight-man, 2A and 3A) at 7 p.m. June 6.

Both games will be played at the Field of Dreams in Las Cruces.

Buy Photo Newcomb’s Deontay Begay, seen here playing against Lordsburg on Saturday, Sept. 21, 2019 at Skyhawk Stadium in Newcomb, is among five Skyhawk football players selected for the 2020 North versus South small-school All Star game. (Photo: File photo by Matt Hollinshead/The Daily Times)

Matt Hollinshead covers sports for the Daily Times. He can be reached at 505-564-4577 and on Twitter at @MattH_717.