Buy Photo Farmington's Thomas Montoya dives forward against Deming in the 5A state football quarterfinals on Saturday, Nov. 16, 2019 at Hutchison Stadium in Farmington. Montoya made 5A's second-team offense, while Cirrail Allison made 5A's second-team defense. (Photo: Matt Hollinshead/The Daily Times)

FARMINGTON — Despite getting bounced early from the 5A playoffs, Farmington’s Thomas Montoya and Cirrail Allison earned All-State football accolades.

Montoya, who generated more than 1,400 yards of total offense in 2019, was named to 5A’s second-team offense. Allison was named to 5A’s second-team defense.

After Zack Small blocked a punt in the 5A quarterfinals against Deming, Allison picked up the ball and ran it back for a touchdown.

The Scorpions went 9-2 this past season, and they return most of their core group on offense for the 2020 campaign.