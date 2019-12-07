CLOSE

Buy Photo Bloomfield's Kenyon Mosley, seen here playing against Grants in the 4A state football semifinals on Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019 at Bobcat Stadium in Bloomfield, earned 4A All-State first-team offense and first-team defense honors. (Photo: Matt Hollinshead/The Daily Times)

FARMINGTON — The Bloomfield Bobcats reaped the benefits of making their second straight 4A state football finals appearance, landing multiple players on the 4A All-State squad.

Kenyon Mosley made both the first-team offense and the first-team defense.

Noah Gurule and Jamie Rios made the first-team offense, while Bryce Perez, JT Seitzinger and Jeremy Burnham made the first-team defense.

Vince Marquez and Cephrin Lujan made the second-team offense, while Tomas Gonzales made the second-team defense.

Bloomfield lost 23-0 against Portales in the 4A state finals, but the Bobcats were built to be in the state title discussion, because its core group on defense was intact for 2019.

Bloomfield’s offense also posted strong numbers this season, scoring 48.5 points per game.

Buy Photo Bloomfield's Vince Marquez, seen here playing against Grants in the 4A state semifinals on Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019 at Bobcat Stadium in Bloomfield, earned 4A All-State second-team offense accolades. (Photo: Matt Hollinshead/The Daily Times)

Aztec’s Alex Parra also earns honors

Parra earned second-team offense and second-team defense accolades.

Parra had 1,386 rushing yards and 21 touchdowns in 2019, as well as 122 tackles on defense.

Aztec’s Josh Cowden earned second-team offense honors, while Aztec’s Austin Jaime made the second-team defense.

Kirtland Central’s Ty Jenks made the second-team offense, while Kirtland’s Ian Thomas made the second-team defense.

Newcomb duo earns 2A All-State honors

Deontay Begay made the first-team offense, while Deondre Begay made the second-team defense.

Matt Hollinshead covers sports for the Daily Times. He can be reached at 505-564-4577 and on Twitter at @MattH_717.