Buy Photo Farmington's Caleb Carrillo, seen here playing against Deming in the 5A state quarterfinals on Saturday, Nov. 16, 2019 at Hutchison Stadium, was named the District 1-5A player of the year. (Photo: Matt Hollinshead/The Daily Times)

FARMINGTON – After tallying strong 2019 campaigns, Farmington and Piedra Vista highlighted the bulk of the All-District 1-5A football accolades.

Farmington quarterback Caleb Carrillo was named the district player of the year, while Scorpions coach Jeff Dalton was named the district coach of the year. FHS is coming off its second district title in three years.

PV offensive tackle Ben Rasmussen was named the district’s most valuable player on offense, while PV’s Tyler Wulfert and Highland’s Phil Van Dalen were named co-MVPs as the district’s top defensive players.

Carrillo and Thomas Montoya were among eight Farmington players on the first All-District team, while Max Montoya was among eight Scorpion players who made the second All-District team.

In all, 19 Farmington players earned All-District honors, whether first or second team or honorable mentions.

Fifteen PV players garnered All-District accolades, from first and second team to honorable mentions.

Quarterback Cameron Swarts and running back Jarrod Mitchell were among six players who made the first All-District team for the Panthers.