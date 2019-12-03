CLOSE

Buy Photo Navajo Prep's Dontrelle Denetso finds an open gap down the middle against Tohatchi on Friday, Sept. 26, 2019 at Eagle Stadium in Farmington. (Photo: Matt Hollinshead/The Daily Times)

FARMINGTON – Although the Navajo Prep Eagles again missed out on the 3A state football playoffs, they garnered multiple All-District 5/6-3A accolades.

Dontrelle Denetso, Skylar Tortalita and Lance Morris made the first-team offense, while Brandon Smith, Adriano Begay, Kyler Clitso, Cody Manning, Isaiah Morris and Isaac Yazzie all made the first-team defense.

James McGrady was an honorable mention on offense, while Marley Deschiney, McKay Merril, Nathan Henry, Jacob Slim and Jeremiah Livingston all received honorable mentions on defense.