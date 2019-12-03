Welcome to our new and improved comments, which are for subscribers only.
This is a test to see whether we can improve the experience for you.
You do not need a Facebook profile to participate.
You will need to register before adding a comment.
Typed comments will be lost if you are not logged in.
Please be polite.
It's OK to disagree with someone's ideas, but personal attacks, insults, threats, hate speech, advocating violence and other violations can result in a ban.
If you see comments in violation of our community guidelines, please report them.
Navajo Prep Eagles garner multiple All-District 5/6-3A football accolades
The Daily Times staff
Published 1:07 p.m. MT Dec. 3, 2019
FARMINGTON – Although the Navajo Prep Eagles again missed out on the 3A state football playoffs, they garnered multiple All-District 5/6-3A accolades.
Dontrelle Denetso, Skylar Tortalita and Lance Morris made the first-team offense, while Brandon Smith, Adriano Begay, Kyler Clitso, Cody Manning, Isaiah Morris and Isaac Yazzie all made the first-team defense.
James McGrady was an honorable mention on offense, while Marley Deschiney, McKay Merril, Nathan Henry, Jacob Slim and Jeremiah Livingston all received honorable mentions on defense.
Join the Conversation
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the Conversation Guidelines and FAQs
Comments