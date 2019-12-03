CLOSE

Buy Photo Bloomfield, seen here prior to a 4A state football semifinals game against Grants on Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019 at Bobcat Stadium, earned multiple All-District 1-4A accolades. (Photo: Matt Hollinshead/The Daily Times)

FARMINGTON – The Bloomfield Bobcats highlighted the All-District 1-4A football accolades on both sides of the ball.

Vince Marquez was named District 1-4A offensive player of the year, while Kenyon Mosley took home district defensive player of the year honors.

Bob Allcorn was named District 1-4A coach of the year, while Noah Gurule was named the top punter in District 1-4A.

Marquez, Gurule, Jamie Rios, Bryce Perez and Raymundo Alcantar all made the first-team offense. Perez, Mosley, AJ Garcia, JT Seitzinger and Jeremy Burnham made the first-team defense.

Mosley, Seitzinger, Cephrin Lujan, Nevante Troutman and Khale Lucero were named to the second-team offense. Alcantar, Tomas Gonzales, Anthony Gonzales, Emilio Candelaria and Michael Bohannon were named to the second-team defense.

The Bobcats (12-1) reached the 4A state championship game for the second straight year, but lost 23-0 against Portales.

Kirtland Central’s Ty Jenks was named the All-District 1-4A special teams player of the year, and he was named a first-team wide receiver.

KC lineman Ian Thomas and Aztec running back/linebacker Alex Parra were named to both the first-team offense and the first-team defense.