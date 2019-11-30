CLOSE

The Bobcats were shut out for the first time in two years Saturday at Bobcat Stadium in Bloomfield. Sam Ribakoff and Matt Hollinshead, Farmington Daily Times, Wochit

Saturday’s prep playoff football scores

Cleveland 48, Rio Rancho 40 (6A state finals)

Roswell 25, Los Lunas 19 (5A state finals)

Portales 23, Bloomfield 0 (4A state finals)

Hope Christian 34, Socorro 24 (3A state finals)

Bloomfield's JT Seitzinger tries to stay on his feet against Portales during Saturday's 4A state football championship game at Bobcat Stadium in Bloomfield.
Bloomfield's JT Seitzinger tries to stay on his feet against Portales during Saturday's 4A state football championship game at Bobcat Stadium in Bloomfield. Matt Hollinshead/The Daily Times
Kellan Hightower of Portales fights off Bloomfield's Anthony Gonzales (20) for extra yards during Saturday's 4A state football championship game at Bobcat Stadium in Bloomfield.
Kellan Hightower of Portales fights off Bloomfield's Anthony Gonzales (20) for extra yards during Saturday's 4A state football championship game at Bobcat Stadium in Bloomfield. Matt Hollinshead/The Daily Times
The ball goes over the head of Bloomfield's Ethan Beevers and is intercepted by Kellan Hightower of Portales (3) during Saturday's 4A state football championship game at Bobcat Stadium in Bloomfield.
The ball goes over the head of Bloomfield's Ethan Beevers and is intercepted by Kellan Hightower of Portales (3) during Saturday's 4A state football championship game at Bobcat Stadium in Bloomfield. Matt Hollinshead/The Daily Times
Isiah Saiz of Portales (64) celebrates winning the 4A state football championship game with teammate Josiah Tellez (28) Saturday at Bobcat Stadium in Bloomfield.
Isiah Saiz of Portales (64) celebrates winning the 4A state football championship game with teammate Josiah Tellez (28) Saturday at Bobcat Stadium in Bloomfield. Matt Hollinshead/The Daily Times
Bloomfield's Raymundo Alcantar crouches down and grieves after the Bobcats lost 23-0 to Portales in the 4A state football championship game Saturday at Bobcat Stadium in Bloomfield.
Bloomfield's Raymundo Alcantar crouches down and grieves after the Bobcats lost 23-0 to Portales in the 4A state football championship game Saturday at Bobcat Stadium in Bloomfield. Matt Hollinshead/The Daily Times
Bloomfield's Cephrin Lujan crouches down and grieves after the Bobcats lost 23-0 to Portales in the 4A state football championship game Saturday at Bobcat Stadium in Bloomfield.
Bloomfield's Cephrin Lujan crouches down and grieves after the Bobcats lost 23-0 to Portales in the 4A state football championship game Saturday at Bobcat Stadium in Bloomfield. Matt Hollinshead/The Daily Times
Portales celebrates winning the 4A state football championship title Saturday at Bobcat Stadium in Bloomfield.
Portales celebrates winning the 4A state football championship title Saturday at Bobcat Stadium in Bloomfield. Matt Hollinshead/The Daily Times
