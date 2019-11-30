Welcome to our new and improved comments, which are for subscribers only.
Kellan Hightower of Portales fights off Bloomfield's Anthony Gonzales (20) for extra yards during Saturday's 4A state football championship game at Bobcat Stadium in Bloomfield. Matt Hollinshead/The Daily Times
The ball goes over the head of Bloomfield's Ethan Beevers and is intercepted by Kellan Hightower of Portales (3) during Saturday's 4A state football championship game at Bobcat Stadium in Bloomfield. Matt Hollinshead/The Daily Times
Bloomfield's Raymundo Alcantar crouches down and grieves after the Bobcats lost 23-0 to Portales in the 4A state football championship game Saturday at Bobcat Stadium in Bloomfield. Matt Hollinshead/The Daily Times
Bloomfield's Cephrin Lujan crouches down and grieves after the Bobcats lost 23-0 to Portales in the 4A state football championship game Saturday at Bobcat Stadium in Bloomfield. Matt Hollinshead/The Daily Times
