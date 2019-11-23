CLOSE

Saturday’s prep playoff football scores

Bloomfield 48, Grants 41 (4A state semifinals)

Portales 26, Lovington 7 (4A state semifinals)

Rio Rancho 48, Volcano Vista 30 (6A state semifinals)

Los Lunas 35, Goddard 14 (5A state semifinals)

Hope Christian 36, Robertson 0 (3A state semifinals)

Socorro 21, Tularosa 14 (3A state semifinals)

Eunice 56, Texico 27 (2A state finals)

Friday's prep playoff football scores

Roswell 49, Deming 12 (5A state semifinals)

Cleveland 56, Clovis 43 (6A state semifinals)

