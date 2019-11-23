CLOSE
PHOTOS: Bloomfield vs. Grants football, 4A semifinals | Nov. 23
Bloomfield takes the field prior to Saturday's 4A state football semifinals game at Bobcat Stadium in Bloomfield.
Matt Hollinshead/The Daily Times
Bloomfield's Raymundo Alcantar prays on the sideline prior to Saturday's 4A state football semifinals game against Grants at Bobcat Stadium in Bloomfield.
Matt Hollinshead/The Daily Times
Bloomfield's Tomas Gonzales pushes for extra yards returning the opening kickoff against Grants Saturday's 4A state football semifinals game at Bobcat Stadium in Bloomfield.
Matt Hollinshead/The Daily Times
Bloomfield's Vince Marquez fires a 15-yard touchdown pass down the middle to Noah Gurule against Grants during Saturday's 4A state football semifinals game at Bobcat Stadium in Bloomfield.
Matt Hollinshead/The Daily Times
Bloomfield's Kenyon Mosley punches in a 2-yard touchdown run against Grants during Saturday's 4A state football semifinals game at Bobcat Stadium in Bloomfield.
Matt Hollinshead/The Daily Times
Grants' Brandon Furbee looks to throw the ball against Bloomfield during Saturday's 4A state football semifinals game at Bobcat Stadium in Bloomfield.
Matt Hollinshead/The Daily Times
Grants' Terrell Hocker runs up the field against Bloomfield during Saturday's 4A state football semifinals game at Bobcat Stadium in Bloomfield.
Matt Hollinshead/The Daily Times
A Grants fan cheers on the Pirates with a megaphone during Saturday's 4A state football semifinals game at Bobcat Stadium in Bloomfield.
Matt Hollinshead/The Daily Times
Bloomfield's Vince Marquez fights for extra yards running down the right side against Grants during Saturday's 4A state football semifinals game at Bobcat Stadium in Bloomfield.
Matt Hollinshead/The Daily Times
    Saturday’s prep playoff football scores

    Bloomfield 48, Grants 41 (4A state semifinals)

    Portales 26, Lovington 7 (4A state semifinals)

    Rio Rancho 48, Volcano Vista 30 (6A state semifinals)

    Los Lunas 35, Goddard 14 (5A state semifinals)

    Hope Christian 36, Robertson 0 (3A state semifinals)

    Socorro 21, Tularosa 14 (3A state semifinals)

    Eunice 56, Texico 27 (2A state finals)

    Friday's prep playoff football scores

    Roswell 49, Deming 12 (5A state semifinals)

    Cleveland 56, Clovis 43 (6A state semifinals)

