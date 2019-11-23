CLOSE

Bloomfield's Brodie Utley grabs Grants' Brandon Furbee from behind for sack, Grants throws an interception on fourth down. Bloomfield wins 48-41.

Bloomfield's Kenyon Mosley punches in a 9-yard touchdown run, extra point is good. Bobcats lead Grants 48-41, 52 seconds left in the fourth quarter.

Grants forced to punt to Bloomfield 36. 2:31 left in the fourth quarter, Game tied 41-41.

Portales defeats Lovington, 26-7, in the other 4A state semifinals game.

After a two critical penalties on Grants, including a late hit on Vince Marquez going out of bounds, J.T. Seizinger punches in a 6-yard touchdown run. 2-point try is good. Game tied at 41-41, 3:43 left in the fourth quarter.

Grants' Adrian Ortega jumps up for a 27-yard touchdown catch on a seam route, extra point's good. Grants leads Bloomfield 41-33, 6:04 left in the fourth quarter.

At least a couple defenders blitz the pocket and sack Grants quarterback Brandon Furbee, setting up a key fourth-and-11 at the BHS 27. 6:13 left in the fourth quarter, 34-33 Grants.

The ball pops out twice for Grants, but the spot of the ball leads to a Pirates first down on the GHS 25. Bloomfield misses two critical chances to get the ball back within striking distance of the GHS red zone. Isaiah Johnson then breaks free slashing down the right side to the Bloomfield 26. 7:58 left in the fourth quarter.

Bloomfield goes up-tempo, but doesn't move the chain far enough and is forced to punt to Grants 12. Grants leads 34-33, 8:50 left in the fourth quarter.

Grants' Bryan Hernandez breaks free for a 52-yard touchdown run, 2-point try is no good. 10:33 left in the fourth quarter, Grants leads Bloomfield 34-33.

Grants' Isaiah Johnson jumps for a interception in the end zone on a right-side corner route intended for Bloomfield's Noah Gurule 11:52 left in the fourth quarter.

Bloomfield leads Grants 33-28 after three quarters.

Grants' Isaiah Johnson cuts down the left side for a 31-yard touchdown run, extra point is good. 33-28 Bloomfield, 1:18 left in the third quarter.

Bloomfield brings the heat blitzing the pocket, forcing a couple easy incomplete passes. However, Grants is prolonging current possession with some sizable gains. 2:05 left in the third quarter.

Bloomfield's J.T. Seizinger punches in a 2-yard touchdown run slashing through the inner right crease, extra point is good. Bloomfield leads Grants 33-21, 5:57 left in the third quarter.

J.T. Seizinger recovers a fumble, Bloomfield ball at Grants 25. 7:01 left in the third quarter, 26-21 Bobcats.

Bloomfield turns the ball over on downs, Grants ball at GHS 46. 7:14 left in the third quarter, 26-21 Bobcats.

Grants' Adrian Ortega with a 24-yard touchdown reception on a left corner route, extra point is good. 26-21 Bloomfield, 9:15 left in the third quarter.

Portales leads Lovington 19-0 at halftime.

Bloomfield leads Grants 26-14 at halftime.

Bobcats go up-tempo and drive downfield. Noah Gurule makes the one-handed grab in the air for a 20-yard TD reception down the inner left crease, extra point is good. Bloomfield leads Grants 26-14, 35 seconds left in the second quarter.

Grants forced to punt to Bloomfield 20, 19-14 Bloomfield with 1:37 left in the second quarter.

Bloomfield forced to punt on downs to the Grants 21, 4:55 left in the second quarter.

Bloomfield recovers a fumble at the BHS 39, 6:13 left in the second quarter.

Grants’s Isaiah Johnson jumps up and Intercepts the ball at the GHS 35, 7:39 left in the second quarter.

Grants’s Isaiah Johnson muscles in a 1-yard TD run, extra point is good. Bloomfield leads Grants 19-14, 8:49 left in the second quarter.

Kenyon Mosley punches in a 2-yard TD run, extra point is good. Bloomfield leads Grants 19-7, 11:55 left in the second quarter.

Bloomfield has the ball on the Grants 2 on second-and-goal, BHS up 12-7 after one quarter.

Grants forced to punt, 12-7 Bloomfield with 2:38 left in the first quarter.

Bloomfield’s Kenyon Mosley punches in a 2-yard TD run up the middle, 2-point try is no good. BHS leads Grants 12-7, 3:46 left in the first quarter.

Bloomfield gets the ball back at the Grants 3 after a backward pass by the Pirates leads to a turnover.

Vince Marquez pressured on the right side of the pocket, Bloomfield forced to punt. 7-6 Grants, 4:04 left in the first quarter.

Grants forced to punt to Bloomfield, 6:24 left in the first quarter.

Bloomfield’s Vince Marquez rolls right and throws down the middle through traffic, and Grants intercepts the ball. 8:46 left in first quarter.

Grants fakes a punt, Adrian Ortega catches the ball deep for a 51-yard TD reception. Extra point is good, Grants leads Bloomfield 7-6 with 9:06 left in the first quarter.

Bloomfield’s Noah Gurule with a 15-yard TD reception on a quick slant crossing left, extra point no good. Bobcats lead Grants 6-0, 10:55 left in the first quarter.

Grants won the coin toss, elected to defer. Bloomfield will receive the opening kickoff.

The 4A state football semifinals between Bloomfield and Grants starts at 1 p.m. today at Bobcat Stadium in Bloomfield.

The winner will face the Lovington/Portales winner in next weekend's 4A state championship game.

