Kirtland Central's Zakk Thomas runs up the middle during Saturday's 4A state quarterfinals football game at Grants. (Photo: Mykal Valley/ Grants High School Media)

GRANTS – The Kirtland Central Broncos took advantage of miscues by Grants to secure their first signature win during the regular season.

But in today's 4A state football quarterfinals, Kirtland seemed to be snake-bitten themselves, falling 56-13 at GHS.

Kirtland's season ended at 6-5.

Things started promising enough for the Broncos, as they held Grants on its first drive. Kirtland then quickly moved down the field for the game’s first score.

Zakk Thomas collected that drive’s first 25 yards on the ground, and quarterback Troy White-David connected on a 34-yard strike to Brock Dowdy to set up Thomas’ 1-yard touchdown dive.

However, the Pirates exploded for 28 unanswered points and took a 28-6 lead into the late stages of the first half.

White-David struck again with a 52-yard touchdown pass to Cjay James, but that was all the damage Kirtland could do.

Grants erupted for another 28 points, this time in the fourth quarter.

The Pirates scored 28 points off of turnovers.

Grants (10-1) will face top-seeded Bloomfield in next weekend's 4A state semifinals.

