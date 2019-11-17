CLOSE

The Wildcats had some key defensive stops to defeat the Scoprions 16-14 in Saturday's 5A state quarterfinals at Hutchison Stadium in Farmington. Matt Hollinshead/The Daily Times, Wochit

Saturday’s local prep playoff football scores

Bloomfield 47, Ruidoso 27

Deming 16, Farmington 14

Goddard 20, Piedra Vista 10

Grants 56, Kirtland Central 13

Lovington 57, Aztec 7

PHOTOS: Farmington vs. Deming football, 5A quarterfinals | Nov. 16
Farmington's Ethan Thomas returns the opening kickoff against Deming during Saturday's 5A state football quarterfinals at Hutchison Stadium in Farmington.
Farmington's Ethan Thomas returns the opening kickoff against Deming during Saturday's 5A state football quarterfinals at Hutchison Stadium in Farmington. Matt Hollinshead/The Daily Times
Deming's Ceazer Chavez runs up the middle against Farmington during Saturday's 5A state football quarterfinals at Hutchison Stadium in Farmington.
Deming's Ceazer Chavez runs up the middle against Farmington during Saturday's 5A state football quarterfinals at Hutchison Stadium in Farmington. Matt Hollinshead/The Daily Times
Deming's Vaugner Pacheco tries to grab Farmington's Thomas Montoya during Saturday's 5A state football quarterfinals at Hutchison Stadium in Farmington.
Deming's Vaugner Pacheco tries to grab Farmington's Thomas Montoya during Saturday's 5A state football quarterfinals at Hutchison Stadium in Farmington. Matt Hollinshead/The Daily Times
Farmington's Caleb Carrillo rolls right against Deming during Saturday's 5A state football quarterfinals at Hutchison Stadium in Farmington.
Farmington's Caleb Carrillo rolls right against Deming during Saturday's 5A state football quarterfinals at Hutchison Stadium in Farmington. Matt Hollinshead/The Daily Times
Deming's Esteban Lopez looks to push forward for extra yards against Farmington's Aaron Hewey (44) and Christian Baca (27) during Saturday's 5A state football quarterfinals at Hutchison Stadium in Farmington.
Deming's Esteban Lopez looks to push forward for extra yards against Farmington's Aaron Hewey (44) and Christian Baca (27) during Saturday's 5A state football quarterfinals at Hutchison Stadium in Farmington. Matt Hollinshead/The Daily Times
Deming's Vaugner Pacheco celebrates getting an interception on a faked punt by Farmington during Saturday's 5A state football quarterfinals at Hutchison Stadium in Farmington.
Deming's Vaugner Pacheco celebrates getting an interception on a faked punt by Farmington during Saturday's 5A state football quarterfinals at Hutchison Stadium in Farmington. Matt Hollinshead/The Daily Times
Deming's Tyrell Rickman goes after Farmington's Caleb Carrillo in the pocket during Saturday's 5A state football quarterfinals at Hutchison Stadium in Farmington.
Deming's Tyrell Rickman goes after Farmington's Caleb Carrillo in the pocket during Saturday's 5A state football quarterfinals at Hutchison Stadium in Farmington. Matt Hollinshead/The Daily Times
Farmington's Thomas Montoya dives forward against Deming during Saturday's 5A state football quarterfinals at Hutchison Stadium in Farmington.
Farmington's Thomas Montoya dives forward against Deming during Saturday's 5A state football quarterfinals at Hutchison Stadium in Farmington. Matt Hollinshead/The Daily Times
    Bobcats get off to a fast start against the Warriors en route to a 47-27 win Saturday at Bobcat Stadium in Bloomfield. Sam Ribakoff, Farmington Daily Times, Wochit

    PHOTOS: Piedra Vista at Goddard football, 5A state quarterfinals | Nov. 16
    Piedra Vista's Tyler Wulfert sprints down the field against Goddard during Saturday's 5A state football quarterfinals at the Wool Bowl in Roswell.
    Piedra Vista's Tyler Wulfert sprints down the field against Goddard during Saturday's 5A state football quarterfinals at the Wool Bowl in Roswell. Scott Stevenson, for the Roswell Daily Record
    Piedra Vista's Michael Candelaria runs toward the left side against Goddard during Saturday's 5A state football quarterfinals at the Wool Bowl in Roswell.
    Piedra Vista's Michael Candelaria runs toward the left side against Goddard during Saturday's 5A state football quarterfinals at the Wool Bowl in Roswell. Scott Stevenson, for the Roswell Daily Record
    Piedra Vista's Benjamin Rasmussen prepares to block Goddard's Timothy Burrell during Saturday's 5A state football quarterfinals at the Wool Bowl in Roswell.
    Piedra Vista's Benjamin Rasmussen prepares to block Goddard's Timothy Burrell during Saturday's 5A state football quarterfinals at the Wool Bowl in Roswell. Scott Stevenson, for the Roswell Daily Reccord
    Piedra Vista's Cameron Swarts looks to move the ball down the field against Goddard during Saturday's 5A state football quarterfinals at the Wool Bowl in Roswell.
    Piedra Vista's Cameron Swarts looks to move the ball down the field against Goddard during Saturday's 5A state football quarterfinals at the Wool Bowl in Roswell. Scott Stevenson, for the Roswell Daily Record
      First-round local prep playoff football scores

      Aztec 56, Bernalillo 13

      Piedra Vista 55, Highland 15

      Kirtland Central 49, Moriarty 10

      Capitan 32, Newcomb 30

