The Wildcats had some key defensive stops to defeat the Scoprions 16-14 in Saturday's 5A state quarterfinals at Hutchison Stadium in Farmington. Matt Hollinshead/The Daily Times, Wochit
Saturday’s local prep playoff football scores
Bloomfield 47, Ruidoso 27
Deming 16, Farmington 14
Goddard 20, Piedra Vista 10
Grants 56, Kirtland Central 13
Lovington 57, Aztec 7
Bobcats get off to a fast start against the Warriors en route to a 47-27 win Saturday at Bobcat Stadium in Bloomfield. Sam Ribakoff, Farmington Daily Times, Wochit
First-round local prep playoff football scores
Aztec 56, Bernalillo 13
Piedra Vista 55, Highland 15
Kirtland Central 49, Moriarty 10
Capitan 32, Newcomb 30
