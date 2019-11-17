CLOSE The Wildcats had some key defensive stops to defeat the Scoprions 16-14 in Saturday's 5A state quarterfinals at Hutchison Stadium in Farmington. Matt Hollinshead/The Daily Times, Wochit

Saturday’s local prep playoff football scores

Bloomfield 47, Ruidoso 27

Deming 16, Farmington 14

Goddard 20, Piedra Vista 10

Grants 56, Kirtland Central 13

Lovington 57, Aztec 7

CLOSE Bobcats get off to a fast start against the Warriors en route to a 47-27 win Saturday at Bobcat Stadium in Bloomfield. Sam Ribakoff, Farmington Daily Times, Wochit

First-round local prep playoff football scores

Aztec 56, Bernalillo 13

Piedra Vista 55, Highland 15

Kirtland Central 49, Moriarty 10

Capitan 32, Newcomb 30

Keep up with Friday football scores by signing up for email delivery of this newsletter via this link: https://profile.daily-times.com/newsletters/manage/?error=true&from=single