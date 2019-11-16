CLOSE

FARMINGTON – Deming's defense got critical stops and kept going after Farmington quarterback Caleb Carrillo, leading to a 16-14 Deming victory in today's 5A state quarterfinals at Hutchison Stadium.

"These kids, they just work so hard... They kept battling, and that's what we teach them," Deming coach Greg Simmons said. "The guys in the back covering (Carrillo), we had time to get to him. He had nobody to throw to."

Deming's defensive front went at Carrillo nonstop.

The Wildcats kept attacking the pocket point-blank. They kept attacking from the back sides. They even kept attacking from the outer edges and managed to get to him.

Carrillo was sacked and knocked down multiple times in and around the pocket.

"Deming did a great job of corralling him. They just did a great job of tackling him in the open field," Farmington coach Jeff Dalton said. "We usually get rid of the ball really quick. We don't do a lot of three-step, five-step drops."

Carrillo finally got things rolling for the Scorpions in the final seconds of the first half. Carrillo pushed up rolling right and hit Max Montoya on a corner route for a 19-yard score.

Farmington carried that momentum into the third quarter, in the form of a special teams touchdown on defense.

Zack Small blocked a Deming punt attempt, and Cirrail Allison scooped up the ball and scored a touchdown.

Deming regained the lead after bringing down Farmington’s Thomas Montoya in the end zone for a safety with 9:12 left to play, but Farmington had another decent shot to deliver.

The Scorpions had a completed a couple key passes down the inner lanes, but Deming’s Joey Reza batted down a final Hail Mary attempt on the right side.

Other key plays included an interception by Deming's Vaugner Pacheco, when he picked it off on a faked punt attempt.

Deming’s Ceazer Chavez drew first blood with an 8-yard touchdown run down the left side, and Jose Jimenez followed suit with by muscling in a 21-yard touchdown reception down the middle.

Farmington’s season ended at 9-2.

Deming (10-2) will face Roswell in next weekend’s 5A state semifinals.

Matt Hollinshead covers sports for the Daily Times. He can be reached at 505-564-4577 and on Twitter at @MattH_717.