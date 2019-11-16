CLOSE

Bloomfield defeats Ruidoso, 47-27.

Deming defeats Farmington, 16-14.

Goddard defeats PV, 20-10.

Grants defeats Kirtland Central, 56-13.

Lovington defeats Aztec, 57-7.

Farmington’s Thomas Montoya gets brought down in the end zone for a Deming safety, 16-14 Deming with 9:12 left in fourth quarter.

Farmington’s Christian Baca recovers a fumble, ball at FHS 9. 9:47 left in fourth quarter, game tied 14-14.

Goddard leads Piedra Vista 14-10, 11 minutes left in fourth quarter.

Farmington and Deming tied 14-14 after three quarters.

Grants leads Kirtland Central 28-13, two minutes left in third quarter.

Lovington leads Aztec 42-7, three minutes left in third quarter.

Bloomfield leads Ruidoso 40-13, eight minutes left in third quarter.

Farmington’s Caleb Carrillo sacked twice on drive, FHS forced to punt. 28 seconds left in third quarter.

Deming forced to punt on downs, Farmington takes over at its own 33. 2:20 left in third quarter, game tied 14-14.

Farmington forced to punt. The ball bounced off Deming’s Jesse Varela, but he covered it up at the DHS 20. 4:55 left in third quarter, game tied 14-14.

Deming forced to punt, game tied 14-14 with 6:35 left in third quarter.

Farmington’s Zack Small blocks a Deming punt, Cirrail Allison picks the ball up and scores a touchdown. Extra punt is good, game’s tied 14-14 with 10:00 left in the third quarter.

Goddard leads Piedra Vista 6-3 at halftime.

Lovington leads Aztec 34-7 at halftime.

Grants leads Kirtland Central 28-13 at halftime.

Bloomfield leads Ruidoso 40-7 at halftime.

Farmington’s Max Montoya with 16-yard TD reception on a corner route, extra point’s good. 14-7 Deming at half.

Deming’s Jose Jimenez muscles in a 21-yard touchdown reception, 2-point try is no good. Deming leads Farmington 14-0, 2:46 left in second quarter.

Farmington fakes a punt, only to throw an interception to Deming’s Vaugner Pacheco. 8-0 Deming, 5:00 left in second quarter.

Deming forced to punt, 7:02 left in second quarter.

Farmington turns ball over on downs at Deming 34, 8-0 Deming with 9:26 left in second quarter.

Deming leads Farmington 8-0 after one quarter.

Deming’s Caezer Chavez with an 8-yard TD run down the left side, 2-point try is good. Deming leads FHS 8-0, nine seconds left in first quarter.

Farmington’s Caleb Carrillo gets hit and fumbles, Deming’s Chris Chacon recovers at the FHS 14. 1:37 left in the first quarter.

Deming forced to punt on downs, Farmington ball at the FHS 15. 2:10 left in the first quarter.

After costly illegal formation and block to back penalties by Farmington, Deming’s Jose Montoya intercepts the ball. 4:01 left in the first quarter.

Deming forced to punt, ball at Farmington 12. 5:30 left in the first quarter.

Deming’s Jesse Varela intercepts the ball against a quick post route down the right side. 7:01 left in the first quarter.

Deming turns the ball over on downs, Farmington ball at DHS 49. 9:04 left in first quarter.

Farmington three-and-out, forced to punt. Deming ball at the DHS 41. 10:57 left in the first quarter.

Deming won the coin toss, elected to defer. Farmington will receive the opening kickoff.

Farmington hosts Deming, starting at 1 p.m. today at Hutchison Stadium.

Bloomfield hosts Ruidoso, starting at 1 p.m. today at Bobcat Stadium.

Kirtland Central plays at Grants, starting at 1 p.m. today

Piedra Vista faces Goddard, starting at 1 p.m. today at the Wool Bowl in Roswell.

Aztec plays at Lovington, starting at 1 p.m. today.

Visit daily-times.com throughout the day for continuous updates.