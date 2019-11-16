CLOSE

Buy Photo Football promo. (Photo: Current-Argus file photo)

FARMINGTON – The Bloomfield Bobcats resumed their state title quest by pounding Ruidoso 47-27 in today’s 4A state quarterfinals at Bobcat Stadium.

The Bobcats forced multiple turnovers on owns, and the secondary made key plays to set up good field position for the offense.

Bloomfield opened the game on a 27-0 run by the opening minutes of the second quarter and didn’t look back.

The top-seeded Bobcats (11-0) will face fourth-seeded Grants in next weekend’s 4A state semifinals.

Other area teams fall in the road

Piedra Vista lost 20-10 to Goddard in today’s 5A state quarterfinals at the Wool Bowl in Roswell.

Kirtland Central lost 56-13 today at Grants, while Aztec lost 57-7 today at Lovington.

PV’s season ended at 8-4.

Kirtland’s season ended at 6-5, while Aztec’s season ended at 8-4.