Buy Photo Talon King (52) leads the Farmington Scorpions onto the field during pregame introductions prior to a District 1-5A football game against Piedra Vista on Friday, Nov. 1 at Hutchison Stadium in Farmington. FHS will host Deming in the 5A state quarterfinals. (Photo: Matt Hollinshead/The Daily Times)

Farmington vs. Deming

The Scorpions had a tough first-round playoff exit in 2018, at the hands of the Wildcats.

Fresh off a first-round bye in the 2019 playoffs, FHS (9-1) looks to avenge the previous outcome against Deming (9-2).

After scoring 21 points in the first half, Farmington’s offense committed two costly turnovers (an interception at the Deming 16-yard line, followed by a turnover on downs at about midfield) and couldn’t recover.

Despite its younger and less experienced personnel, Farmington’s offense is keeping turnovers to a minimum and averaging a whopping 44.7 points per game.

Much of that success stems from keeping plays rather simple and had good ball control.

Players proved to be quick learners as 2019 progressed, but they’ll be in a challenge on Saturday.

Deming’s defense has been on a tear, giving up just 8.2 points a game since Sept. 27.

Farmington must keep its foot on the gas, start to end.

Buy Photo Bloomfield's Raymundo Alcantar recovers a fumble on defense and runs back for a touchdown against Aztec during a District 1-4A football game on Friday, Nov. 1 at Fred Cook Memorial Stadium in Aztec. The Bobcats will host Ruidoso in the 4A state quarterfinals. (Photo: Matt Hollinshead/The Daily Times)

Bloomfield vs. Ruidoso

The Bobcats (10-0) have state championship aspirations, and the road to possible glory begins with the Saturday's 4A state quarterfinals.

With the core group on defense intact, Bloomfield’s allowing just 11.8 points per game.

Ruidoso (5-6) is finding its stride on offense, scoring 35 points in back-to-back games.

The Warriors’ offensive line is not afraid to get nasty, accounting for 70 pancake blocks during the regular season.

The Bobcats, also coming off a first-round bye, may very well be in for a battle in the trenches and against the run.

However, it could instead be a field day for Bloomfield’s defensive front in penetrating the line of scrimmage.

Buy Photo Kirtland Central's Dallin Mangelson breaks free up the middle for a 50-yard touchdown reception against Grants on Friday, Sept. 27 at Bill Cawood Field in Kirtland. The Broncos will travel to Grants for the 4A state quarterfinals. (Photo: Matt Hollinshead/The Daily Times)

Kirtland Central at Grants

The Broncos (6-4) jump-started their late-season surge with a 42-34 win over the Pirates on Sept. 27.

That was Grants’s first loss of 2019, and the two sides will do battle again in the 4A state quarterfinals, this time at GHS.

KC’s previous outing against Grants was also the Broncos’ first quality win of the year, and the offense has been rolling ever since. Kirtland’s averaging 37.3 points a game over its last six games.

Kirtland will have much-needed confidence entering round two.

Matt Hollinshead covers sports for the Daily Times. He can be reached at 505-564-4577 and on Twitter at @MattH_717.