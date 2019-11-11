Farmington vs. Deming
The Scorpions had a tough first-round playoff exit in 2018, at the hands of the Wildcats.
Fresh off a first-round bye in the 2019 playoffs, FHS (9-1) looks to avenge the previous outcome against Deming (9-2).
After scoring 21 points in the first half, Farmington’s offense committed two costly turnovers (an interception at the Deming 16-yard line, followed by a turnover on downs at about midfield) and couldn’t recover.
Despite its younger and less experienced personnel, Farmington’s offense is keeping turnovers to a minimum and averaging a whopping 44.7 points per game.
Much of that success stems from keeping plays rather simple and had good ball control.
Players proved to be quick learners as 2019 progressed, but they’ll be in a challenge on Saturday.
Deming’s defense has been on a tear, giving up just 8.2 points a game since Sept. 27.
Farmington must keep its foot on the gas, start to end.
Bloomfield vs. Ruidoso
The Bobcats (10-0) have state championship aspirations, and the road to possible glory begins with the Saturday's 4A state quarterfinals.
With the core group on defense intact, Bloomfield’s allowing just 11.8 points per game.
Ruidoso (5-6) is finding its stride on offense, scoring 35 points in back-to-back games.
The Warriors’ offensive line is not afraid to get nasty, accounting for 70 pancake blocks during the regular season.
The Bobcats, also coming off a first-round bye, may very well be in for a battle in the trenches and against the run.
However, it could instead be a field day for Bloomfield’s defensive front in penetrating the line of scrimmage.
Kirtland Central at Grants
The Broncos (6-4) jump-started their late-season surge with a 42-34 win over the Pirates on Sept. 27.
That was Grants’s first loss of 2019, and the two sides will do battle again in the 4A state quarterfinals, this time at GHS.
KC’s previous outing against Grants was also the Broncos’ first quality win of the year, and the offense has been rolling ever since. Kirtland’s averaging 37.3 points a game over its last six games.
Kirtland will have much-needed confidence entering round two.
Matt Hollinshead covers sports for the Daily Times. He can be reached at 505-564-4577 and on Twitter at @MattH_717.
