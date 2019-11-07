FARMINGTON — The 2019 regular season is in the books for San Juan County’s football scene.
Here are some number local players generated through Nov. 2:
Offense
Passing yards
Farmington’s Caleb Carrillo, 2,992
Bloomfield’s Vince Marquez, 2,893
Touchdown passes
Bloomfield’s Vince Marquez, 37
Farmington’s Caleb Carrillo, 36
Rushing yards
Aztec’s Alex Parra, 1,158
Bloomfield’s Kenyon Mosley, 799
Newcomb's Deontay Begay, 780
Farmington’s Thomas Montoya, 647
Rushing touchdowns
Aztec’s Alex Parra, 18
Newcomb’s Deondre Begay, 12 (through Oct. 25)
Newcomb’s Deontay Begay (through Oct. 25) and Farmington’s Caleb Carrillo, 11
Bloomfield’s Vince Marquez, 10
Receiving yards
Bloomfield’s Noah Gurule, 1,045
Farmington’s Chance Carrillo, 810
Farmington’s Thomas Montoya, 771
Touchdown receptions
Bloomfield’s Raymundo Alcantar, 10
Farmington’s Chance Carrillo, 10
Newcomb’s Leandreth Begay, 9 (through Oct. 25)
Farmington’s Max Montoya and Bloomfield’s Noah Gurule, 8
Defense
Tackles
Newcomb’s Deontay Begay, 110 (through Oct. 25)
Aztec’s Austin Jaime, 106
Aztec’s Alex Parra, 101
Aztec’s Caleb Varzeas, 97
Shiprock’s Kaleo Clah, 84
Kirtland Central’s Bailey Foutz, 77
Kirtland’s Ty Jenks, 75
Sacks
Kirtland’s Ian Thomas, 13.5
Bloomfield’s Kenyon Mosley, 9.5
Newcomb’s Colby Benally, 7 (through Oct. 25)
Aztec’s Caleb Varzeas, 5.5
Shiprock’s Kaleo Clah, 5
Interceptions
Newcomb’s Sean King, 7 (through Oct. 25)
Kirtland’s Elijah Jenks, 6
Bloomfield’s Tomas Gonzales, 5
Bloomfield’s Anthony Gonzales and Aztec’s Levi Cole, 4
