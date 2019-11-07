CLOSE

FARMINGTON — The 2019 regular season is in the books for San Juan County’s football scene.

Here are some number local players generated through Nov. 2:

Offense

Passing yards

Farmington’s Caleb Carrillo, 2,992

Bloomfield’s Vince Marquez, 2,893

Touchdown passes

Bloomfield’s Vince Marquez, 37

Farmington’s Caleb Carrillo, 36

Rushing yards

Aztec’s Alex Parra, 1,158

Bloomfield’s Kenyon Mosley, 799

Newcomb's Deontay Begay, 780

Farmington’s Thomas Montoya, 647

Rushing touchdowns

Aztec’s Alex Parra, 18

Newcomb’s Deondre Begay, 12 (through Oct. 25)

Newcomb’s Deontay Begay (through Oct. 25) and Farmington’s Caleb Carrillo, 11

Bloomfield’s Vince Marquez, 10

Receiving yards

Bloomfield’s Noah Gurule, 1,045

Farmington’s Chance Carrillo, 810

Farmington’s Thomas Montoya, 771

Touchdown receptions

Bloomfield’s Raymundo Alcantar, 10

Farmington’s Chance Carrillo, 10

Newcomb’s Leandreth Begay, 9 (through Oct. 25)

Farmington’s Max Montoya and Bloomfield’s Noah Gurule, 8

Buy Photo Farmington's Thomas Montoya tries to fight off Piedra Vista's Aiden Ackerman during a District 1-5A football game on Friday, Nov. 1 at Hutchison Stadium in Farmington. (Photo: Matt Hollinshead/The Daily Times)

Buy Photo Bloomfield's Vince Marquez fires a pass down the right side against Aztec during a District 1-4A football game on Friday, Nov. 1 at Fred Cook Memorial Stadium in Aztec. (Photo: Matt Hollinshead/The Daily Times)

Defense

Tackles

Newcomb’s Deontay Begay, 110 (through Oct. 25)

Aztec’s Austin Jaime, 106

Aztec’s Alex Parra, 101

Aztec’s Caleb Varzeas, 97

Shiprock’s Kaleo Clah, 84

Kirtland Central’s Bailey Foutz, 77

Kirtland’s Ty Jenks, 75

Sacks

Kirtland’s Ian Thomas, 13.5

Bloomfield’s Kenyon Mosley, 9.5

Newcomb’s Colby Benally, 7 (through Oct. 25)

Aztec’s Caleb Varzeas, 5.5

Shiprock’s Kaleo Clah, 5

Interceptions

Newcomb’s Sean King, 7 (through Oct. 25)

Kirtland’s Elijah Jenks, 6

Bloomfield’s Tomas Gonzales, 5

Bloomfield’s Anthony Gonzales and Aztec’s Levi Cole, 4