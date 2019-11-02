CLOSE

Friday’s local prep football scores

Farmington 34, Piedra Vista 24

Bloomfield 41, Aztec 7

Kirtland Central 46, Gallup 6

Navajo Prep 38, Cuba 14

Rio Grande 7, Shiprock 0

CLOSE The Bobcats pulled away for good in the third quarter en route to a 41-7 win Friday at Aztec. Sam Ribakoff, Farmington Daily Times, Farmington Daily Times

