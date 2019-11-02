CLOSE
PHOTOS: Piedra Vista vs. Farmington football | Nov. 1
Friday’s local prep football scores
Farmington 34, Piedra Vista 24
Bloomfield 41, Aztec 7
Kirtland Central 46, Gallup 6
Navajo Prep 38, Cuba 14
Rio Grande 7, Shiprock 0
The Bobcats pulled away for good in the third quarter en route to a 41-7 win Friday at Aztec. Sam Ribakoff, Farmington Daily Times, Farmington Daily Times
Keep up with Friday football scores by signing up for email delivery of this newsletter via this link: https://profile.daily-times.com/newsletters/manage/?error=true&from=single
PHOTOS: Aztec vs. Bloomfield football | Nov. 1
