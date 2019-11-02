CLOSE The Bobcats pulled away for good in the third quarter en route to a 41-7 win Friday at Aztec. Sam Ribakoff, Farmington Daily Times, Farmington Daily Times

FARMINGTON – The Bloomfield Bobcats earned the No. 1 overall seed in the 4A state football playoffs after going unbeaten in the regular season.

“It’s a great accomplishment for the kids and the program. I think it’s something we earned. It’s exciting to see what we can do with it now,” coach Bob Allcorn said. "We put in the work to be in this situation."

Bloomfield (10-0) will have a first-round bye. The Bobcats picked up wins over Raton, St. Michael’s, Los Alamos, Hope Christian, Kirtland Central and Aztec this year.

Bloomfield, which clinched this year's District 1-4A title, averaged 48,7 points a game on offense, 11.8 points a game on defense.

With state title aspirations this year, Allcorn believes that last year’s state finals run did plenty of good in instilling that extra drive in players.

“I think they have a really good understanding of what it takes to keep working through November and through the holidays and everything,” Allcorn said. “The hope is we’ve got three, four more weeks of football. And if we get that opportunity, hopefully we can make the most of it.”

At the same time, Bloomfield now has a target on its back.

“Each team this time of year can be dangerous,” Allcorn said.

Farmington gets a first-round bye

The Scorpions earned the No. 4 seed in the 5A state playoffs.

FHS (9-1) beat foes like Kirtland Central, Aztec, Rio Grande, Highland and Piedra Vista en route to its second district title in three years.

Farmington's offense averaged 44.7 points a game during the regular season.

PV, Kirtland and Aztec will host playoff openers

The Panthers (7-3) are the No. 6 seed in 5A and will host 11th-seeded Highland.

The Broncos (5-4) earned the No. 5 seed in 4A and will host No. 12 Moriarty. The Tigers (7-3) are the No. 6 seed in 4A and will host 11th-seeded Bernalillo.

PV’s key wins include St. Pius, Kirtland Central, Albuquerque and Highland, while Aztec beat foes like Taos, St. Pius and Santa Fe.

KC overcame a rough start to 2019 with consecutive home wins over Grants, Moriarty and Aztec.

