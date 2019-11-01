CLOSE

FARMINGTON – The Farmington Scorpions and the Bloomfield Bobcats coasted their way to district football titles tonight.

FHS topped crosstown rival Piedra Vista 34-24 at Hutchison Stadium in Farmington to win the District 1-5A title, while Bloomfield crushed Aztec 41-7 at Fred Cook Memorial Stadium in Aztec to win the District 1-4A title and stay perfect at 10-0.

Farmington, which beat PV for the first time since 2013, opened the game with 20 unanswered points in the first quarter and didn’t look back. FHS soon secured its second district title in three years.

Bloomfield eventually pulled ahead in the third quarter by turning two fumble recoveries into touchdowns.

Buy Photo Farmington's Peyton Halliburton pushes forward for a first down against Piedra Vista's Tyler Wulfert during Friday's District 1-5A football game at Hutchison Stadium in Farmington. (Photo: Matt Hollinshead/The Daily Times)

Buy Photo Bloomfield's Raymundo Alcantar recovers a fumble on defense and runs back for a touchdown against Aztec during Friday's District 1-4A football game at Fred Cook Memorial Stadium in Aztec. (Photo: Matt Hollinshead/The Daily Times)

Kirtland, Navajo Prep also victorious

The Broncos crushed Gallup 46-6 tonight at Bill Cawood Field in Kirtland, while the Eagles won 38-14 tonight at Cuba.

Chieftains drop close battle

Shiprock lost 7-0 at home tonight against Rio Grande.

The New Mexico football playoff brackets for Classes 3A, 4A and 5A will be announced at 10 p.m. Saturday online at nmact.org.