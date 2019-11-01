CLOSE
PHOTOS: Piedra Vista vs. Farmington football | Nov. 1
 Fullscreen

Posted!

A link has been posted to your Facebook feed.

Talon King (52) leads the Farmington Scorpions onto the field during pregame introductions prior to Friday's District 1-5A football game at Hutchison Stadium in Farmington.
Talon King (52) leads the Farmington Scorpions onto the field during pregame introductions prior to Friday's District 1-5A football game at Hutchison Stadium in Farmington. Matt Hollinshead/The Daily Times
Fullscreen
Piedra Vista's Cameron Swarts fights for extra yards against Farmington during Friday's District 1-5A football game at Hutchison Stadium in Farmington.
Piedra Vista's Cameron Swarts fights for extra yards against Farmington during Friday's District 1-5A football game at Hutchison Stadium in Farmington. Matt Hollinshead/The Daily Times
Fullscreen
Piedra Vista's Mark Montoya is swarmed by Farmington defenders during Friday's District 1-5A football game at Hutchison Stadium in Farmington.
Piedra Vista's Mark Montoya is swarmed by Farmington defenders during Friday's District 1-5A football game at Hutchison Stadium in Farmington. Matt Hollinshead/The Daily Times
Fullscreen
Piedra Vista's Tyler Roberts fights for extra yards running down the left side against Farmington's Cirrail Allison (34) and Ethan Thomas (9) during Friday's District 1-5A football game at Hutchison Stadium in Farmington.
Piedra Vista's Tyler Roberts fights for extra yards running down the left side against Farmington's Cirrail Allison (34) and Ethan Thomas (9) during Friday's District 1-5A football game at Hutchison Stadium in Farmington. Matt Hollinshead/The Daily Times
Fullscreen
Farmington's Caleb Carrillo runs for a first down against Piedra Vista during Friday's District 1-5A football game at Hutchison Stadium in Farmington.
Farmington's Caleb Carrillo runs for a first down against Piedra Vista during Friday's District 1-5A football game at Hutchison Stadium in Farmington. Matt Hollinshead/The Daily Times
Fullscreen
Farmington's Thomas Montoya tries to fight off Piedra Vista's Aiden Ackerman during Friday's District 1-5A football game at Hutchison Stadium in Farmington.
Farmington's Thomas Montoya tries to fight off Piedra Vista's Aiden Ackerman during Friday's District 1-5A football game at Hutchison Stadium in Farmington. Matt Hollinshead/The Daily Times
Fullscreen
Farmington's Caleb Carrillo is brought down by Piedra Vista's Tye Bell (54) during Friday's District 1-5A football game at Hutchison Stadium in Farmington.
Farmington's Caleb Carrillo is brought down by Piedra Vista's Tye Bell (54) during Friday's District 1-5A football game at Hutchison Stadium in Farmington. Matt Hollinshead/The Daily Times
Fullscreen
Farmington's Peyton Halliburton pushes forward for a first down against Piedra Vista's Tyler Wulfert during Friday's District 1-5A football game at Hutchison Stadium in Farmington.
Farmington's Peyton Halliburton pushes forward for a first down against Piedra Vista's Tyler Wulfert during Friday's District 1-5A football game at Hutchison Stadium in Farmington. Matt Hollinshead/The Daily Times
Fullscreen
Piedra Vista's Michael Candelaria (40) looks to grab Farmington's Caleb Carrillo (7) during Friday's District 1-5A football game at Hutchison Stadium in Farmington.
Piedra Vista's Michael Candelaria (40) looks to grab Farmington's Caleb Carrillo (7) during Friday's District 1-5A football game at Hutchison Stadium in Farmington. Matt Hollinshead/The Daily Times
Fullscreen

Interested in this topic? You may also want to view these photo galleries:

    Replay
    Autoplay
    Show Thumbnails
    Show Captions
    LINKEDINCOMMENTMORE

    FARMINGTON – The Farmington Scorpions and the Bloomfield Bobcats coasted their way to district football titles tonight.

    FHS topped crosstown rival Piedra Vista 34-24 at Hutchison Stadium in Farmington to win the District 1-5A title, while Bloomfield crushed Aztec 41-7 at Fred Cook Memorial Stadium in Aztec to win the District 1-4A title and stay perfect at 10-0.

    Farmington, which beat PV for the first time since 2013, opened the game with 20 unanswered points in the first quarter and didn’t look back. FHS soon secured its second district title in three years.

    Bloomfield eventually pulled ahead in the third quarter by turning two fumble recoveries into touchdowns.

    Kirtland, Navajo Prep also victorious

    The Broncos crushed Gallup 46-6 tonight at Bill Cawood Field in Kirtland, while the Eagles won 38-14 tonight at Cuba.

    Chieftains drop close battle

    Shiprock lost 7-0 at home tonight against Rio Grande.

    The New Mexico football playoff brackets for Classes 3A, 4A and 5A will be announced at 10 p.m. Saturday online at nmact.org.

    PHOTOS: Aztec vs. Bloomfield football | Nov. 1
     Fullscreen

    Posted!

    A link has been posted to your Facebook feed.

    Bloomfield's Ethan Beevers runs for a first down against Aztec during Friday's District 1-4A football game at Fred Cook Memorial Stadium in Aztec.
    Bloomfield's Ethan Beevers runs for a first down against Aztec during Friday's District 1-4A football game at Fred Cook Memorial Stadium in Aztec. Matt Hollinshead/The Daily Times
    Fullscreen
    Bloomfield's Vince Marquez fires a pass down the right side against Aztec during Friday's District 1-4A football game at Fred Cook Memorial Stadium in Aztec.
    Bloomfield's Vince Marquez fires a pass down the right side against Aztec during Friday's District 1-4A football game at Fred Cook Memorial Stadium in Aztec. Matt Hollinshead/The Daily Times
    Fullscreen
    Aztec's Alex Parra looks to run up the middle against Bloomfield during Friday's District 1-4A football game at Fred Cook Memorial Stadium in Aztec.
    Aztec's Alex Parra looks to run up the middle against Bloomfield during Friday's District 1-4A football game at Fred Cook Memorial Stadium in Aztec. Matt Hollinshead/The Daily Times
    Fullscreen
    Bloomfield's Raymundo Alcantar recovers a fumble on defense and runs back for a touchdown against Aztec during Friday's District 1-4A football game at Fred Cook Memorial Stadium in Aztec.
    Bloomfield's Raymundo Alcantar recovers a fumble on defense and runs back for a touchdown against Aztec during Friday's District 1-4A football game at Fred Cook Memorial Stadium in Aztec. Matt Hollinshead/The Daily Times
    Fullscreen

    Interested in this topic? You may also want to view these photo galleries:

      Replay
      Autoplay
      Show Thumbnails
      Show Captions
      LINKEDINCOMMENTMORE