Bloomfield defeats Aztec 41-7 to clinch the District 1-4A title and improve to 10-0 this season.

Farmington defeats Piedra Vista 34-24 to clinch the District 1-5A title.

Rio Grande defeats Shiprock 7-0.

Bloomfield leads Aztec 41-7, three minutes left in the fourth quarter.

Kirtland Central leads Gallup 46-6, five minutes left in the fourth quarter.

Farmington leads Piedra Vista 34-14 at halftime.

Rio Grande leads Shiprock 7-0 at halftime.

Bloomfield leads Aztec 13-0 at halftime.

Navajo Prep leads Cuba 24-6, seven minutes left in the second quarter.

Farmington’s Max Montoya jumps up for a 20-yard touchdown reception in the right corner as time expired, extra point’s good. FHS leads PV 20-0 after one quarter.

FHS’s Caleb Carrillo punches in a one-yard touchdown run slanting left down the middle, extra point good. Farmington leads PV 13-0, 5:18 left in first quarter.

Farmington’s Caleb Carrillo rolls right and fires a 29-yard touchdown pass down the middle to Thomas Montoya. Extra point was blocked, FHS leads PV 6-0 with 11:23 left in first quarter.

PV won the coin toss, elected to defer. Farmington will receive the opening kickoff.

Piedra Vista and Farmington square off for the District 1-5A title at 7 p.m. tonight at Hutchison Stadium.

Bloomfield looks to clinch the District 1-4A title outright and stay unbeaten at 7 p.m. tonight at Aztec.

Kirtland Central hosts Gallup, starting at 7 p.m. tonight.

Shiprock hosts Rio Grande at 7 p.m. tonight.

Navajo Prep wraps up district play at Cuba, starting at 7 p.m. tonight.

