Bloomfield defeats Aztec 41-7 to clinch the District 1-4A title and improve to 10-0 this season.
Farmington defeats Piedra Vista 34-24 to clinch the District 1-5A title.
Rio Grande defeats Shiprock 7-0.
Bloomfield leads Aztec 41-7, three minutes left in the fourth quarter.
Kirtland Central leads Gallup 46-6, five minutes left in the fourth quarter.
Farmington leads Piedra Vista 34-14 at halftime.
Rio Grande leads Shiprock 7-0 at halftime.
Bloomfield leads Aztec 13-0 at halftime.
Navajo Prep leads Cuba 24-6, seven minutes left in the second quarter.
Farmington’s Max Montoya jumps up for a 20-yard touchdown reception in the right corner as time expired, extra point’s good. FHS leads PV 20-0 after one quarter.
FHS’s Caleb Carrillo punches in a one-yard touchdown run slanting left down the middle, extra point good. Farmington leads PV 13-0, 5:18 left in first quarter.
Farmington’s Caleb Carrillo rolls right and fires a 29-yard touchdown pass down the middle to Thomas Montoya. Extra point was blocked, FHS leads PV 6-0 with 11:23 left in first quarter.
PV won the coin toss, elected to defer. Farmington will receive the opening kickoff.
Piedra Vista and Farmington square off for the District 1-5A title at 7 p.m. tonight at Hutchison Stadium.
Bloomfield looks to clinch the District 1-4A title outright and stay unbeaten at 7 p.m. tonight at Aztec.
Kirtland Central hosts Gallup, starting at 7 p.m. tonight.
Shiprock hosts Rio Grande at 7 p.m. tonight.
Navajo Prep wraps up district play at Cuba, starting at 7 p.m. tonight.
