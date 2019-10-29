CLOSE

Buy Photo The Bloomfield Bobcats, seen here prior to a non-district football game against Hope Christian on Friday, Sept. 20 in Bloomfield, are the top-ranked team in this week's 4A rankings. (Photo: File photo by Matt Hollinshead/The Daily Times)

FARMINGTON — The Bloomfield Bobcats are now 4A’s top-ranked squad in the final New Mexico Overtime Sports Center football polls of the regular season.

Bloomfield (9-0, 2-0) rose to No. 1 after pounding District 1-4A rival Kirtland Central (who’s No. 5 in this week’s 4A poll) 40-14 last weekend.

Aztec’s ranked fourth in 4A. The Tigers (7-2, 1-1) will host Bloomfield in Friday’s regular-season finale.

Meanwhile, Piedra Vista (7-2, 2-0) and Farmington (8-1, 2-0) are ranked fifth and sixth, respectively, in the latest 5A poll. The two sides will do battle for the District 1-5A title on Friday.

Navajo Prep volleyball still ranked

The Lady Eagles are ranked sixth in the final 3A volleyball poll of 2019.

Buy Photo Piedra Vista's Jarrod Mitchell breaks a tackle for extra yards against Highland during Friday's District 1-5A football game at Milne Stadium in Albuquerque. (Photo: Matt Hollinshead/The Daily Times)

5A football rankings

1. Roswell

2. Los Lunas

3. Goddard

4. Artesia

5. Piedra Vista

6. Farmington

7. Deming

8. Santa Teresa

9. Capital

10. Highland

11. Alamogordo

12. Del Norte

4A football rankings

1. Bloomfield

2. Lovington

3. Portales

4. Aztec

5. Kirtland Central

6. Grants

7. Taos

8. St. Pius

9. Ruidoso

10. Silver

11. Bernalillo

12. Moriarty