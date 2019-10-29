CLOSE
FARMINGTON — The Bloomfield Bobcats are now 4A’s top-ranked squad in the final New Mexico Overtime Sports Center football polls of the regular season.

Bloomfield (9-0, 2-0) rose to No. 1 after pounding District 1-4A rival Kirtland Central (who’s No. 5 in this week’s 4A poll) 40-14 last weekend.

Aztec’s ranked fourth in 4A. The Tigers (7-2, 1-1) will host Bloomfield in Friday’s regular-season finale.

Meanwhile, Piedra Vista (7-2, 2-0) and Farmington (8-1, 2-0) are ranked fifth and sixth, respectively, in the latest 5A poll. The two sides will do battle for the District 1-5A title on Friday.

Navajo Prep volleyball still ranked

The Lady Eagles are ranked sixth in the final 3A volleyball poll of 2019.

PHOTOS: Piedra Vista at Highland football | Oct. 25
Highland and Piedra Vista meet at midfield for the opening coin toss prior to Friday's District 1-5A football game at Milne Stadium in Albuquerque.
Highland and Piedra Vista meet at midfield for the opening coin toss prior to Friday's District 1-5A football game at Milne Stadium in Albuquerque. Matt Hollinshead/The Daily Times
Highland's Nathan Lopez cuts to the left and runs forward against Piedra Vista during Friday's District 1-5A football game at Milne Stadium in Albuquerque.
Highland's Nathan Lopez cuts to the left and runs forward against Piedra Vista during Friday's District 1-5A football game at Milne Stadium in Albuquerque. Matt Hollinshead/The Daily Times
Piedra Vista's Jarrod Mitchell breaks a tackle for extra yards against Highland during Friday's District 1-5A football game at Milne Stadium in Albuquerque.
Piedra Vista's Jarrod Mitchell breaks a tackle for extra yards against Highland during Friday's District 1-5A football game at Milne Stadium in Albuquerque. Matt Hollinshead/The Daily Times
Piedra Vista's Jarrod Mitchell breaks free for a 30-yard touchdown run against Highland during Friday's District 1-5A football game at Milne Stadium in Albuquerque.
Piedra Vista's Jarrod Mitchell breaks free for a 30-yard touchdown run against Highland during Friday's District 1-5A football game at Milne Stadium in Albuquerque. Matt Hollinshead/The Daily Times
Piedra Vista's Tyler Wulfert runs down the right side on a punt return against Highland during Friday's District 1-5A football game at Milne Stadium in Albuquerque.
Piedra Vista's Tyler Wulfert runs down the right side on a punt return against Highland during Friday's District 1-5A football game at Milne Stadium in Albuquerque. Matt Hollinshead/The Daily Times
Piedra Vista's Mark Montoya prepares to stiff-arm Highland's Nathan Lopez running for extra yards during Friday's District 1-5A football game at Milne Stadium in Albuquerque.
Piedra Vista's Mark Montoya prepares to stiff-arm Highland's Nathan Lopez running for extra yards during Friday's District 1-5A football game at Milne Stadium in Albuquerque. Matt Hollinshead/The Daily Times
Piedra Vista's Jarrod Mitchell runs for a 51-yard gain against Highland during Friday's District 1-5A football game at Milne Stadium in Albuquerque.
Piedra Vista's Jarrod Mitchell runs for a 51-yard gain against Highland during Friday's District 1-5A football game at Milne Stadium in Albuquerque. Matt Hollinshead/The Daily Times
Piedra Vista's Cameron Swarts runs up the middle and encounters Highland's Alex Avalos (24) during Friday's District 1-5A football game at Milne Stadium in Albuquerque.
Piedra Vista's Cameron Swarts runs up the middle and encounters Highland's Alex Avalos (24) during Friday's District 1-5A football game at Milne Stadium in Albuquerque. Matt Hollinshead/The Daily Times
    Piedra Vista does plenty of damage in the ground game in Friday's District 1-5A football game at Milne Stadium in Albuquerque. Matt Hollinshead/The Daily Times, Farmington Daily Times

    5A football rankings

    1. Roswell

    2. Los Lunas

    3. Goddard

    4. Artesia

    5. Piedra Vista

    6. Farmington

    7. Deming

    8. Santa Teresa

    9. Capital

    10. Highland

    11. Alamogordo

    12. Del Norte

    4A football rankings

    1. Bloomfield

    2. Lovington

    3. Portales

    4. Aztec

    5. Kirtland Central

    6. Grants

    7. Taos

    8. St. Pius

    9. Ruidoso

    10. Silver

    11. Bernalillo

    12. Moriarty

