FARMINGTON — The Bloomfield Bobcats are now 4A’s top-ranked squad in the final New Mexico Overtime Sports Center football polls of the regular season.
Bloomfield (9-0, 2-0) rose to No. 1 after pounding District 1-4A rival Kirtland Central (who’s No. 5 in this week’s 4A poll) 40-14 last weekend.
Aztec’s ranked fourth in 4A. The Tigers (7-2, 1-1) will host Bloomfield in Friday’s regular-season finale.
Meanwhile, Piedra Vista (7-2, 2-0) and Farmington (8-1, 2-0) are ranked fifth and sixth, respectively, in the latest 5A poll. The two sides will do battle for the District 1-5A title on Friday.
Navajo Prep volleyball still ranked
The Lady Eagles are ranked sixth in the final 3A volleyball poll of 2019.
Piedra Vista does plenty of damage in the ground game in Friday's District 1-5A football game at Milne Stadium in Albuquerque. Matt Hollinshead/The Daily Times, Farmington Daily Times
5A football rankings
1. Roswell
2. Los Lunas
3. Goddard
4. Artesia
5. Piedra Vista
6. Farmington
7. Deming
8. Santa Teresa
9. Capital
10. Highland
11. Alamogordo
12. Del Norte
4A football rankings
1. Bloomfield
2. Lovington
3. Portales
4. Aztec
5. Kirtland Central
6. Grants
7. Taos
8. St. Pius
9. Ruidoso
10. Silver
11. Bernalillo
12. Moriarty
Join the Conversation
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the Conversation Guidelines and FAQs
Comments
This conversation is moderated according to USA TODAY's community rules. Please read the rules before joining the discussion.