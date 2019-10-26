CLOSE

Buy Photo Newcomb's Deontay Begay looks to push past Lordsburg's Izayah Placencia (10) during a football game on Saturday, Sept. 21 at Skyhawk Stadium in Newcomb. The Skyhawks earned the No. 6 seed in the 2A playoffs and will host No. 11 Capitan in the first round. (Photo: File photo by Matt Hollinshead/The Daily Times)

FARMINGTON – The Newcomb Skyhawks will again open the 2A playoffs in the friendly confines of home at the No. 6 seed, entertaining No. 11 Capitan in the first round.

The Skyhawks (7-3) took down Escalante for the District 1/5-2A title, and concluded the regular season Friday by blasting Thoreau 56-6.

Newcomb’s other key wins included Navajo Prep and Zuni.

Capitan went 3-6 in the regular season.

The first-round games in Class 2A will be on Nov. 1 and 2.

Shiprock football falls to Albuquerque

The Chieftains (5-4) lost 50-0 tonight at Milne Stadium in Albuquerque.

PV, FHS girls soccer teams draw

Both sides played to a 2-2 draw in today's regular-season finale at PVHS.

FHS boys soccer tops PV

The Scorpions beat the Panthers 4-1 in tonight's regular-season finale at Hutchison Stadium.

Farmington volleyball drops district road match

The Lady Scorpions lost in five sets today at West Mesa.