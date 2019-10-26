Share This Story!
Newcomb Skyhawks earn No. 6 seed in the 2A football playoffs, will host 11th seed Capitan
Newcomb's key wins in 2019 include Navajo Prep, Zuni, Escalante and Thoreau. The Skyhawks are also fresh off clinching the District 1/5-2A title.
The Daily Times staff
Published 9:54 p.m. MT Oct. 26, 2019 | Updated 10:00 p.m. MT Oct. 26, 2019
FARMINGTON – The Newcomb Skyhawks will again open the 2A playoffs in the friendly confines of home at the No. 6 seed, entertaining No. 11 Capitan in the first round.
The Skyhawks (7-3) took down Escalante for the District 1/5-2A title, and concluded the regular season Friday by blasting Thoreau 56-6.
Newcomb’s other key wins included Navajo Prep and Zuni.
Capitan went 3-6 in the regular season.
The first-round games in Class 2A will be on Nov. 1 and 2.
Shiprock football falls to Albuquerque
The Chieftains (5-4) lost 50-0 tonight at Milne Stadium in Albuquerque.
PV, FHS girls soccer teams draw
Both sides played to a 2-2 draw in today's regular-season finale at PVHS.
FHS boys soccer tops PV
The Scorpions beat the Panthers 4-1 in tonight's regular-season finale at Hutchison Stadium.
Farmington volleyball drops district road match
The Lady Scorpions lost in five sets today at West Mesa.
