PV resumes district play against Highland Friday at Milne Stadium in Albuquerque. Bloomfield hosts Kirtland, while Farmington hosts Miyamura.
The Daily Times staff
Published 10:37 p.m. MT Oct. 25, 2019 | Updated 8:10 a.m. MT Oct. 26, 2019
Friday’s local prep football scores
Farmington 48, Miyamura 0
Bloomfield 40, Kirtland Central 14
Aztec 53, Gallup 0
Navajo Prep 40, Laguna Acoma 0
Piedra Vista 46, Highland 6
Newcomb 56, Thoreau 6
Piedra Vista does plenty of damage in the ground game in Friday's District 1-5A football game at Milne Stadium in Albuquerque.
Matt Hollinshead/The Daily Times, Farmington Daily Times
