Buy Photo Piedra Vista's Tyler Wulfert runs down the right side on a punt return against Highland during Friday's District 1-5A football game at Milne Stadium in Albuquerque. (Photo: Matt Hollinshead/The Daily Times)

Friday’s local prep football scores

Farmington 48, Miyamura 0

Bloomfield 40, Kirtland Central 14

Aztec 53, Gallup 0

Navajo Prep 40, Laguna Acoma 0

Piedra Vista 46, Highland 6

Newcomb 56, Thoreau 6

