CLOSE

Bloomfield defeats Kirtland Central, 40-14.

Farmington defeats Miyamura 48-0.

Navajo Prep defeats Laguna Acoma, 40-0.

Aztec defeats Gallup, 53-0.

PV defeats Highland, 46-6.

Bloomfield leads Kirtland Central 40-14, 2:14 left in the third quarter.

PV leads Highland 40-0, six minutes left in the third quarter.

Bloomfield leads Kirtland Central 40-7 at halftime.

PV leads Highland 27-0 at halftime.

Aztec leads Gallup 40-0, four minutes left in the second quarter.

Newcomb leads Thoreau 24-0, 11 minutes left in the second quarter.

PV’s Jarrod Mitchell scores on a three-yard touchdown run on fourth-and-goal, extra point no good. PV leads Highland 27-0, 19 seconds left in second quarter.

PV’s Cameron Swarts fakes a handoff, scores on a one-yard touchdown run. Extra point is good. PV leads Highland 21-0, 6:03 left in second quarter.

PV leads Highland 14-0 after one quarter.

Bloomfield leads Kirtland 12-0, four minutes left in first quarter.

PV’s Cameron Swarts punches in a one-yard touchdown run into the right corner, extra point good. PV leads Highland 14-0, 4:15 left in first quarter.

PV’s Jarrod Mitchell makes a quick cut to the left and busts through the middle for a 30-yard touchdown run, extra point good. PV leads Highland 7-0, 7:40 left in first quarter.

PV won the coin toss, elected to defer. Highland will receive t opening kickoff at Milne Stadium in Albuquerque.

Farmington hosts Miyamura in District 1-5A play at 7 p.m. tonight at Hutchison Stadium.

Navajo Prep continues District 5/6-3A play at Laguna Acoma, starting at 7 p.m. tonight.

Aztec resumes District 1-4A play at Gallup, starting at 7 p.m. tonight.

Bloomfield hosts Kirtland Central in District 1-4A action at 7 p.m. tonight at Bobcat Stadium.

Piedra Vista continues District 1-5A play versus Highland at 7 p.m. tonight at Milne Stadium in Albuquerque.

Newcomb hosts Thoreau, starting at 7 p.m. tonight.

Visit daily-times.com throughout the evening for continuous updates.