PHOTOS: Piedra Vista at Highland football | Oct. 25
Highland and Piedra Vista meet at midfield for the opening coin toss prior to Friday's District 1-5A football game at Milne Stadium in Albuquerque. Matt Hollinshead/The Daily Times
Highland's Nathan Lopez cuts to the left and runs forward against Piedra Vista during Friday's District 1-5A football game at Milne Stadium in Albuquerque. Matt Hollinshead/The Daily Times
Piedra Vista's Jarrod Mitchell breaks a tackle for extra yards against Highland during Friday's District 1-5A football game at Milne Stadium in Albuquerque. Matt Hollinshead/The Daily Times
Piedra Vista's Jarrod Mitchell breaks free for a 30-yard touchdown run against Highland during Friday's District 1-5A football game at Milne Stadium in Albuquerque. Matt Hollinshead/The Daily Times
Piedra Vista's Tyler Wulfert runs down the right side on a punt return against Highland during Friday's District 1-5A football game at Milne Stadium in Albuquerque. Matt Hollinshead/The Daily Times
Piedra Vista's Mark Montoya prepares to stiff-arm Highland's Nathan Lopez running for extra yards during Friday's District 1-5A football game at Milne Stadium in Albuquerque. Matt Hollinshead/The Daily Times
Piedra Vista's Jarrod Mitchell runs for a 51-yard gain against Highland during Friday's District 1-5A football game at Milne Stadium in Albuquerque. Matt Hollinshead/The Daily Times
Piedra Vista's Cameron Swarts runs up the middle and encounters Highland's Alex Avalos (24) during Friday's District 1-5A football game at Milne Stadium in Albuquerque. Matt Hollinshead/The Daily Times
    FARMINGTON — The Bloomfield Bobcats stayed unbeaten this season, crushing Kirtland Central 40-14tonight at Bobcat Stadium in Bloomfield.

    Farmington blanked Miyamura 48-0 tonight at Hutchison Stadium in Farmington, while Piedra Vista crushed Highland 46-6 tonight at Milne Stadium in Albuquerque.

    Bloomfield (9-0, 2-0) can clinch the District 1-4A title outright Nov. 1 at Aztec. PV (7-2, 2-0) and Farmington (8-1, 2-0) will do battle for the District 1-5A title Nov. 1 at Hutchison Stadium.

    Aztec, Prep earn shutout road wins

    The Tigers (7-2, 1-1) won 53-0 tonight at Gallup, while the Eagles (4-5, 1-1) blanked Laguna Acoma 40-0 on the road tonight.

    Week 11 schedule

    Nov. 1

    Piedra Vista vs. Farmington, 7 p.m.

    Aztec vs. Bloomfield (at Fred Cook Memorial Stadium), 7 p.m.

    Kirtland Central vs. Gallup, 7 p.m.

    Shiprock vs. Rio Grande, 7 p.m.

    Navajo Prep at Cuba, 7 p.m.

