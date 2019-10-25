Share This Story!
Bobcats stay perfect, while PV and FHS win district games The Daily Times staff
Published 10:23 p.m. MT Oct. 25, 2019 | Updated 10:30 p.m. MT Oct. 25, 2019
FARMINGTON — The Bloomfield Bobcats stayed unbeaten this season, crushing Kirtland Central 40-14tonight at Bobcat Stadium in Bloomfield.
Farmington blanked Miyamura 48-0 tonight at Hutchison Stadium in Farmington, while Piedra Vista crushed Highland 46-6 tonight at Milne Stadium in Albuquerque.
Bloomfield (9-0, 2-0) can clinch the District 1-4A title outright Nov. 1 at Aztec. PV (7-2, 2-0) and Farmington (8-1, 2-0) will do battle for the District 1-5A title Nov. 1 at Hutchison Stadium.
Piedra Vista's Jarrod Mitchell runs for a 51-yard gain against Highland during Friday's District 1-5A football game at Milne Stadium in Albuquerque.
Piedra Vista's Tyler Wulfert runs down the right side on a punt return against Highland during Friday's District 1-5A football game at Milne Stadium in Albuquerque.
(Photo: Matt Hollinshead/The Daily Times) Aztec, Prep earn shutout road wins
The Tigers (7-2, 1-1) won 53-0 tonight at Gallup, while the Eagles (4-5, 1-1) blanked Laguna Acoma 40-0 on the road tonight.
Week 11 schedule Nov. 1
Piedra Vista vs. Farmington, 7 p.m.
Aztec vs. Bloomfield (at Fred Cook Memorial Stadium), 7 p.m.
Kirtland Central vs. Gallup, 7 p.m.
Shiprock vs. Rio Grande, 7 p.m.
Navajo Prep at Cuba, 7 p.m.
