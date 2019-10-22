CLOSE

The Broncos' offense keeps rolling in 31-0 victory Friday at Bill Cawood Field in Kirtland. KC's offense is averaging 38.3 points in last three games. Matt Hollinshead/The Daily Times, Wochit

LINKEDINCOMMENTMORE
CLOSE

The Broncos running back had two touchdown runs, including a 78-yard touchdown run, in Friday’s District 1-4A opener at Bill Cawood Field in Kirtland. Matt Hollinshead/The Daily Times, Farmington Daily Times

FARMINGTON — The Kirtland Central Broncos soared up the 4A poll in the latest New Mexico Overtime Sports Center football rankings.

Kirtland went up four spots to No. 4 after its 31-0 win over Aztec, which is now fifth in 4A. KC’s won three straight games, scoring 38.3 points per game in its last three games.

Bloomfield stayed put at No. 2 in 4A.

Farmington and Piedra Vista are fifth and sixth, respectively, in the latest 5A rankings, while Newcomb is seventh in the latest 2A poll.

Aztec girls soccer up three spots

The Lady Tigers rose to No. 3 in the latest 4A girls soccer poll.

In volleyball, Navajo Prep is now No. 7 in the latest 3A rankings.

PHOTOS: Kirtland Central vs. Aztec football |Oct. 18
 Fullscreen

Posted!

A link has been posted to your Facebook feed.

Kirtland Central's Zakk Thomas runs for a first down against Aztec during Friday's District 1-4A opener at Bill Cawood Field in Kirtland.
Kirtland Central's Zakk Thomas runs for a first down against Aztec during Friday's District 1-4A opener at Bill Cawood Field in Kirtland. Matt Hollinshead/The Daily Times
Fullscreen
Aztec's Alex Parra runs over Kirtland Central's Brock Dowdy (8) fighting for extra yards during Friday's District 1-4A opener at Bill Cawood Field in Kirtland.
Aztec's Alex Parra runs over Kirtland Central's Brock Dowdy (8) fighting for extra yards during Friday's District 1-4A opener at Bill Cawood Field in Kirtland. Matt Hollinshead/The Daily Times
Fullscreen
Aztec's Austin Jaime grabs hold of Kirtland Central's Cjay James during Friday's District 1-4A football opener at Bill Cawood Field in Kirtland.
Aztec's Austin Jaime grabs hold of Kirtland Central's Cjay James during Friday's District 1-4A football opener at Bill Cawood Field in Kirtland. Matt Hollinshead/The Daily Times
Fullscreen
Aztec's Mikey Phillips fights off Kirtland Central's Elijah Jenks while running on a punt return during Friday's District 1-4A football opener at Bill Cawood Field in Kirtland.
Aztec's Mikey Phillips fights off Kirtland Central's Elijah Jenks while running on a punt return during Friday's District 1-4A football opener at Bill Cawood Field in Kirtland. Matt Hollinshead/The Daily Times
Fullscreen
Kirtland Central's Dallin Mangelson pivots forward after a catch against Aztec's Tristen McNeal (23) during Friday's District 1-4A football opener at Bill Cawood Field in Kirtland.
Kirtland Central's Dallin Mangelson pivots forward after a catch against Aztec's Tristen McNeal (23) during Friday's District 1-4A football opener at Bill Cawood Field in Kirtland. Matt Hollinshead/The Daily Times
Fullscreen

Interested in this topic? You may also want to view these photo galleries:

    Replay
    Autoplay
    Show Thumbnails
    Show Captions

    5A football rankings

    1. Roswell

    2. Los Lunas

    3. Goddard

    4. Artesia

    5. Farmington

    6. Piedra Vista

    7. Deming

    8. Capital

    9. Highland

    10. Santa Teresa

    4A football rankings

    1. Portales

    2. Bloomfield

    3. Lovington

    4. Kirtland Central

    5. Aztec

    6. Ruidoso

    7. Grants

    8. Taos

    9. St. Pius

    10. Silver

    2A football rankings

    1. Eunice

    2. Estancia

    3. Texico

    4. Lordsburg

    5. Fort Sumner

    6. Hagerman

    7. Newcomb

    8. Santa Rosa

    9. Jal

    10. Capitan

    LINKEDINCOMMENTMORE