CLOSE The Broncos' offense keeps rolling in 31-0 victory Friday at Bill Cawood Field in Kirtland. KC's offense is averaging 38.3 points in last three games. Matt Hollinshead/The Daily Times, Wochit

CLOSE The Broncos running back had two touchdown runs, including a 78-yard touchdown run, in Friday’s District 1-4A opener at Bill Cawood Field in Kirtland. Matt Hollinshead/The Daily Times, Farmington Daily Times

FARMINGTON — The Kirtland Central Broncos soared up the 4A poll in the latest New Mexico Overtime Sports Center football rankings.

Kirtland went up four spots to No. 4 after its 31-0 win over Aztec, which is now fifth in 4A. KC’s won three straight games, scoring 38.3 points per game in its last three games.

Bloomfield stayed put at No. 2 in 4A.

Farmington and Piedra Vista are fifth and sixth, respectively, in the latest 5A rankings, while Newcomb is seventh in the latest 2A poll.

Aztec girls soccer up three spots

The Lady Tigers rose to No. 3 in the latest 4A girls soccer poll.

In volleyball, Navajo Prep is now No. 7 in the latest 3A rankings.

5A football rankings

1. Roswell

2. Los Lunas

3. Goddard

4. Artesia

5. Farmington

6. Piedra Vista

7. Deming

8. Capital

9. Highland

10. Santa Teresa

4A football rankings

1. Portales

2. Bloomfield

3. Lovington

4. Kirtland Central

5. Aztec

6. Ruidoso

7. Grants

8. Taos

9. St. Pius

10. Silver

2A football rankings

1. Eunice

2. Estancia

3. Texico

4. Lordsburg

5. Fort Sumner

6. Hagerman

7. Newcomb

8. Santa Rosa

9. Jal

10. Capitan

Buy Photo Aztec's Austin Jaime grabs hold of Kirtland Central's Cjay James during Friday's District 1-4A football opener at Bill Cawood Field in Kirtland. (Photo: Matt Hollinshead/The Daily Times)