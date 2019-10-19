LC was too much for the Lady Scorpions to handle up front in Saturday's District 2-5A match at Scorpion Arena in Farmington. Matt Hollinshead/The Daily Times, Wochit
FARMINGTON — The Shiprock football team got off to a strong start going airborne, taking down Albuquerque Academy 21-14 on the road today.
Chieftains quarterback Kaleo Clah opened the day strong, throwing a 15-yard touchdown pass to Damien Nolan and a 65-yard touchdown pass to Andre King.
Shiprock tacked on a rushing touchdown to cap off its 21-point effort in the first half.
The Chieftains also came through with two interceptions and a fumble recovery on defense.
Shiprock's now 5-3 this season.
Lady Scorps soccer victorious
Farmington blanked West Mesa 2-0 in District 2-5A girls soccer action today at Hutchison Stadium in Farmington.
Bloomfield boys soccer blanks Bayfield
The Bobcats won 4-0 today in Bloomfield, improving to 11-7 this season.
La Cueva sweeps Farmington volleyball
LC was too much for the Lady Scorpions up front and in attacking the corners, as the Lady Bears cruised to a straight-set District 2-5A win (25-12, 25-16, 25-19) today at Scorpion Arena in Farmington.
Aztec girls, FHS boys fall on road
The Lady Tigers lost 2-0 today at St. Pius in a critical Class 4A match, while the Scorpions lost 1-0 against District 2-5A foe West Mesa today in Albuquerque.
