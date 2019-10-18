CLOSE Bloomfield fires on all cylinders en route to a 53-0 victory in Friday's district opener at Bobcat Stadium. Bloomfield remain unbeaten at 8-0. Sam Ribakoff, Farmington Daily Times, Wochit

FARMINGTON – Farmington, Kirtland Central, Bloomfield and Piedra Vista all opened district football action in dominating fashion tonight.

The Scorpions crushed Highland 55-22 at Hutchison Stadium in Farmington, while PV won 53-3 at Miyamura. Kirtland Central shut out Aztec 31-0 at Bill Cawood Field in Kirtland, while Bloomfield blanked Gallup 53-0 at Bobcat Stadium in Bloomfield.

Farmington’s now 7-1, while PV improved to 6-2. Bloomfield remains unbeaten at 8-0, while Kirtland has won three straight games to improve to 4-3. Aztec dropped to 6-2.

Buy Photo Kirtland Central's Zakk Thomas runs for a first down against Aztec during Friday's District 1-4A opener at Bill Cawood Field in Kirtland. (Photo: Matt Hollinshead/The Daily Times)

Skyhawks clinch District 1/5-2A title

Newcomb took down Escalante 40-28 on the road.

Navajo Prep opens district on rough note

Hope Christian jumped on Navajo Prep fast with a 28-0 first-quarter run, eventually wearing the Eagles down en route to a 50-0 win in tonight’s District 5/6-3A opener at Eagle Stadium in Farmington.

Buy Photo Aztec's Alex Parra runs over Kirtland Central's Brock Dowdy (8) fighting for extra yards during Friday's District 1-4A opener at Bill Cawood Field in Kirtland. (Photo: Matt Hollinshead/The Daily Times)

Week 10 schedule

October 25

Farmington vs. Miyamura, 7 p.m.

Bloomfield vs. Kirtland Central (at Bobcat Stadium), 7 p.m.

Newcomb vs. Thoreau, 7 p.m.

Piedra Vista at Highland (at Milne Stadium in Albuquerque), 7 p.m.

Aztec at Gallup, 7 p.m.

Navajo Prep at Laguna Acoma, 7 p.m.

October 26

Shiprock vs. Albuquerque (at Milne Stadium in Albuquerque), 5 p.m.

CLOSE The Broncos' offense keeps rolling in 31-0 victory Friday at Bill Cawood Field in Kirtland. KC's offense is averaging 38.3 points in last three games. Matt Hollinshead/The Daily Times, Wochit