Bloomfield fires on all cylinders en route to a 53-0 victory in Friday's district opener at Bobcat Stadium. Bloomfield remain unbeaten at 8-0. Sam Ribakoff, Farmington Daily Times, Wochit

FARMINGTON – Farmington, Kirtland Central, Bloomfield and Piedra Vista all opened district football action in dominating fashion tonight.

The Scorpions crushed Highland 55-22 at Hutchison Stadium in Farmington, while PV won 53-3 at Miyamura. Kirtland Central shut out Aztec 31-0 at Bill Cawood Field in Kirtland, while Bloomfield blanked Gallup 53-0 at Bobcat Stadium in Bloomfield.

Farmington’s now 7-1, while PV improved to 6-2. Bloomfield remains unbeaten at 8-0, while Kirtland has won three straight games to improve to 4-3. Aztec dropped to 6-2.

PHOTOS: Kirtland Central vs. Aztec football |Oct. 18
Kirtland Central's Zakk Thomas runs for a first down against Aztec during Friday's District 1-4A opener at Bill Cawood Field in Kirtland.
Kirtland Central's Zakk Thomas runs for a first down against Aztec during Friday's District 1-4A opener at Bill Cawood Field in Kirtland. Matt Hollinshead/The Daily Times
Aztec's Alex Parra runs over Kirtland Central's Brock Dowdy (8) fighting for extra yards during Friday's District 1-4A opener at Bill Cawood Field in Kirtland.
Aztec's Alex Parra runs over Kirtland Central's Brock Dowdy (8) fighting for extra yards during Friday's District 1-4A opener at Bill Cawood Field in Kirtland. Matt Hollinshead/The Daily Times
Aztec's Austin Jaime grabs hold of Kirtland Central's Cjay James during Friday's District 1-4A football opener at Bill Cawood Field in Kirtland.
Aztec's Austin Jaime grabs hold of Kirtland Central's Cjay James during Friday's District 1-4A football opener at Bill Cawood Field in Kirtland. Matt Hollinshead/The Daily Times
Aztec's Mikey Phillips fights off Kirtland Central's Elijah Jenks while running on a punt return during Friday's District 1-4A football opener at Bill Cawood Field in Kirtland.
Aztec's Mikey Phillips fights off Kirtland Central's Elijah Jenks while running on a punt return during Friday's District 1-4A football opener at Bill Cawood Field in Kirtland. Matt Hollinshead/The Daily Times
Kirtland Central's Dallin Mangelson pivots forward after a catch against Aztec's Tristen McNeal (23) during Friday's District 1-4A football opener at Bill Cawood Field in Kirtland.
Kirtland Central's Dallin Mangelson pivots forward after a catch against Aztec's Tristen McNeal (23) during Friday's District 1-4A football opener at Bill Cawood Field in Kirtland. Matt Hollinshead/The Daily Times
    Skyhawks clinch District 1/5-2A title

    Newcomb took down Escalante 40-28 on the road.

    Navajo Prep opens district on rough note

    Hope Christian jumped on Navajo Prep fast with a 28-0 first-quarter run, eventually wearing the Eagles down en route to a 50-0 win in tonight’s District 5/6-3A opener at Eagle Stadium in Farmington.

    Week 10 schedule

    October 25

    Farmington vs. Miyamura, 7 p.m.

    Bloomfield vs. Kirtland Central (at Bobcat Stadium), 7 p.m.

    Newcomb vs. Thoreau, 7 p.m.

    Piedra Vista at Highland (at Milne Stadium in Albuquerque), 7 p.m.

    Aztec at Gallup, 7 p.m.

    Navajo Prep at Laguna Acoma, 7 p.m.

    October 26

    Shiprock vs. Albuquerque (at Milne Stadium in Albuquerque), 5 p.m.

    The Broncos' offense keeps rolling in 31-0 victory Friday at Bill Cawood Field in Kirtland. KC's offense is averaging 38.3 points in last three games. Matt Hollinshead/The Daily Times, Wochit

    CLOSE

    The Broncos running back had two touchdown runs, including a 78-yard touchdown run, in Friday’s District 1-4A opener at Bill Cawood Field in Kirtland. Matt Hollinshead/The Daily Times, Farmington Daily Times

