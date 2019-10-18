Bloomfield fires on all cylinders en route to a 53-0 victory in Friday's district opener at Bobcat Stadium. Bloomfield remain unbeaten at 8-0. Sam Ribakoff, Farmington Daily Times, Wochit
FARMINGTON – Farmington, Kirtland Central, Bloomfield and Piedra Vista all opened district football action in dominating fashion tonight.
The Scorpions crushed Highland 55-22 at Hutchison Stadium in Farmington, while PV won 53-3 at Miyamura. Kirtland Central shut out Aztec 31-0 at Bill Cawood Field in Kirtland, while Bloomfield blanked Gallup 53-0 at Bobcat Stadium in Bloomfield.
Farmington’s now 7-1, while PV improved to 6-2. Bloomfield remains unbeaten at 8-0, while Kirtland has won three straight games to improve to 4-3. Aztec dropped to 6-2.
Skyhawks clinch District 1/5-2A title
Newcomb took down Escalante 40-28 on the road.
Navajo Prep opens district on rough note
Hope Christian jumped on Navajo Prep fast with a 28-0 first-quarter run, eventually wearing the Eagles down en route to a 50-0 win in tonight’s District 5/6-3A opener at Eagle Stadium in Farmington.
Week 10 schedule
October 25
Farmington vs. Miyamura, 7 p.m.
Bloomfield vs. Kirtland Central (at Bobcat Stadium), 7 p.m.
Newcomb vs. Thoreau, 7 p.m.
Piedra Vista at Highland (at Milne Stadium in Albuquerque), 7 p.m.
Aztec at Gallup, 7 p.m.
Navajo Prep at Laguna Acoma, 7 p.m.
October 26
Shiprock vs. Albuquerque (at Milne Stadium in Albuquerque), 5 p.m.
The Broncos' offense keeps rolling in 31-0 victory Friday at Bill Cawood Field in Kirtland. KC's offense is averaging 38.3 points in last three games. Matt Hollinshead/The Daily Times, Wochit
The Broncos running back had two touchdown runs, including a 78-yard touchdown run, in Friday’s District 1-4A opener at Bill Cawood Field in Kirtland. Matt Hollinshead/The Daily Times, Farmington Daily Times
Join the Conversation
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the Conversation Guidelines and FAQs
Comments
This conversation is moderated according to USA TODAY's community rules. Please read the rules before joining the discussion.