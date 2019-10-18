CLOSE

The Broncos running back had two touchdown runs, including a 78-yard touchdown run, in Friday’s District 1-4A opener at Bill Cawood Field in Kirtland. Matt Hollinshead/The Daily Times, Farmington Daily Times

LINKEDINCOMMENTMORE
CLOSE

The Broncos' offense keeps rolling in 31-0 victory Friday at Bill Cawood Field in Kirtland. KC's offense is averaging 38.3 points in last three games. Matt Hollinshead/The Daily Times, Wochit

Friday’s local prep football scores

Farmington 55, Highland 22

Hope Christian 50, Navajo Prep 0

Kirtland Central 31, Aztec 0

Bloomfield 53, Gallup 0

Piedra Vista 53, Miyamura 3

Newcomb 40, Escalante 28

Keep up with Friday football scores by signing up for email delivery of this newsletter via this link: https://profile.daily-times.com/newsletters/manage/?error=true&from=single

CLOSE

Bloomfield fires on all cylinders en route to a 53-0 victory in Friday's district opener at Bobcat Stadium. Bloomfield remain unbeaten at 8-0. Sam Ribakoff, Farmington Daily Times, Wochit

PHOTOS: Kirtland Central vs. Aztec football |Oct. 18
 Fullscreen

Posted!

A link has been posted to your Facebook feed.

Kirtland Central's Zakk Thomas runs for a first down against Aztec during Friday's District 1-4A opener at Bill Cawood Field in Kirtland.
Kirtland Central's Zakk Thomas runs for a first down against Aztec during Friday's District 1-4A opener at Bill Cawood Field in Kirtland. Matt Hollinshead/The Daily Times
Fullscreen
Aztec's Alex Parra runs over Kirtland Central's Brock Dowdy (8) fighting for extra yards during Friday's District 1-4A opener at Bill Cawood Field in Kirtland.
Aztec's Alex Parra runs over Kirtland Central's Brock Dowdy (8) fighting for extra yards during Friday's District 1-4A opener at Bill Cawood Field in Kirtland. Matt Hollinshead/The Daily Times
Fullscreen
Aztec's Austin Jaime grabs hold of Kirtland Central's Cjay James during Friday's District 1-4A football opener at Bill Cawood Field in Kirtland.
Aztec's Austin Jaime grabs hold of Kirtland Central's Cjay James during Friday's District 1-4A football opener at Bill Cawood Field in Kirtland. Matt Hollinshead/The Daily Times
Fullscreen
Aztec's Mikey Phillips fights off Kirtland Central's Elijah Jenks while running on a punt return during Friday's District 1-4A football opener at Bill Cawood Field in Kirtland.
Aztec's Mikey Phillips fights off Kirtland Central's Elijah Jenks while running on a punt return during Friday's District 1-4A football opener at Bill Cawood Field in Kirtland. Matt Hollinshead/The Daily Times
Fullscreen
Kirtland Central's Dallin Mangelson pivots forward after a catch against Aztec's Tristen McNeal (23) during Friday's District 1-4A football opener at Bill Cawood Field in Kirtland.
Kirtland Central's Dallin Mangelson pivots forward after a catch against Aztec's Tristen McNeal (23) during Friday's District 1-4A football opener at Bill Cawood Field in Kirtland. Matt Hollinshead/The Daily Times
Fullscreen

Interested in this topic? You may also want to view these photo galleries:

    Replay
    Autoplay
    Show Thumbnails
    Show Captions
    LINKEDINCOMMENTMORE