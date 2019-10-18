The Broncos running back had two touchdown runs, including a 78-yard touchdown run, in Friday’s District 1-4A opener at Bill Cawood Field in Kirtland. Matt Hollinshead/The Daily Times, Farmington Daily Times
The Broncos' offense keeps rolling in 31-0 victory Friday at Bill Cawood Field in Kirtland. KC's offense is averaging 38.3 points in last three games. Matt Hollinshead/The Daily Times, Wochit
Friday’s local prep football scores
Farmington 55, Highland 22
Hope Christian 50, Navajo Prep 0
Kirtland Central 31, Aztec 0
Bloomfield 53, Gallup 0
Piedra Vista 53, Miyamura 3
Newcomb 40, Escalante 28
Bloomfield fires on all cylinders en route to a 53-0 victory in Friday's district opener at Bobcat Stadium. Bloomfield remain unbeaten at 8-0. Sam Ribakoff, Farmington Daily Times, Wochit
