Farmington defeats Highland 55-22.

Hope Christian defeats Navajo Prep 50-0.

Newcomb defeats Escalante 40-28 to clinch this year's District 1/5-2A title.

Piedra Vista defeats Miyamura 53-3 via third-quarter mercy rule.

Kirtland Central defeats Aztec 31-0.

Dallin Mangelson with 10-yard touchdown reception in the left corner, extra point good. Kirtland Central leads Aztec 31-0, 1:18 left in the fourth quarter.

Farmington leads Highland 48-16, 11 minutes left in the fourth quarter.

Kirtland Central’s Zakk Thomas cuts left and breaks free down the middle for a 78-yard touchdown run. Extra point good, KC leads Aztec 24-0, 7:33 left in fourth quarter.

Aztec’s Austin Jaime intercepts the ball well into AHS territory and runs back to the KC 22. Tigers unable to score, though, turn the ball over on downs. 17-0 KC, 8:50 left in fourth quarter.

Farmington leads Highland 41-16, two minutes left in third quarter.

Bloomfield defeats Gallup 53-0 via second-quarter mercy rule.

Kirtland Central leads Aztec 17-0 after three quarters.

Kirtland Central’s Zakk Thomas punches in two-yard touchdown run, extra point good. KC leads Aztec 17-0, 2:19 left in the third quarter.

Kirtland Central’s Cjay James with a 50-yard touchdown reception breaking off down the left side, extra point good. KC leads Aztec 10-0, 7:24 left in the third quarter.

Farmington leads Highland 41-8 at halftime.

Aztec’s Alex Parra fumbled the ball inches from the goal line with 27 seconds left in second quarter, Kirtland recovered. Kirtland drives the ball into Aztec territory, makes a field goal as time expired. Kirtland leads 3-0 at halftime.

Farmington leads Highland 21-8, nine minutes left in the second quarter.

Aztec and Kirtland Central tied 0-0 after one quarter. Tigers defense getting big stops through inner gaps.

Aztec and Kirtland Central tied 0-0, 6:13 left in the first quarter.

Aztec won the coin toss, elected to defer. Kirtland Central will receive the opening kickoff.

Farmington hosts Highland in District 1-5A opener at 7 p.m. tonight at Hutchison Stadium.

Navajo Prep hosts Hope Christian in District 5/6-3A opener at 7 p.m. tonight at Eagle Stadium.

Kirtland Central hosts Aztec in District 1-4A opener at 7 p.m. tonight at Bill Cawood Field.

Bloomfield hosts Gallup in District 1-4A opener at 7 p.m. tonight at Bobcat Stadium.

Piedra Vista opens District 1-5A play at 7 p.m. tonight at Miyamura.

Newcomb opens District 1/5-2A play at 7 p.m. tonight at Escalante.

