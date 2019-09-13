Piedra Vista leads Kirtland Central 28-7, 9:10 left in the third quarter.
Farmington leads Aztec 27-10 at halftime.
Payton Halliburton with a 13-yard touchdown reception in the right corner, extra point’s good. Farmington leads Aztec 14-7, 11:55 left in the second quarter.
Aztec and Farmington are tied 7-7 after one quarter.
Aztec’s Alex Parra races down the right side for a 73-yard touchdown run, extra point is good. AHS and Farmington are tied 7-7, 8:15 left in the first quarter
Farmington scores a 1-yard touchdown run, extra point is good. FHS leads Aztec 7-0, 9:10 left in first quarter.
Farmington won the coin toss, elected to receive the opening kickoff at Aztec. The game starts at 7 p.m. tonight at Fred Cook Memorial Stadium.
Piedra Vista hosts Kirtland Central at 7 p.m. tonight at Hutchison Stadium.
Bloomfield will play in its 2019 home opener against Los Alamos at 7 p.m. tonight.
Shiprock hosts Bernalillo at 7 p.m. tonight.
Newcomb plays at 7 p.m. tonight at Zuni.
Visit daily-times.com throughout the evening for continuous updates across the Four Corners.
