Aztec and Farmington are squaring off tonight at Fred Cook Memorial Stadium in Aztec, while Bloomfield's facing Los Alamos in its 2019 home opener.

Piedra Vista leads Kirtland Central 28-7, 9:10 left in the third quarter.

Farmington leads Aztec 27-10 at halftime.

Payton Halliburton with a 13-yard touchdown reception in the right corner, extra point’s good. Farmington leads Aztec 14-7, 11:55 left in the second quarter.

Aztec and Farmington are tied 7-7 after one quarter.

Aztec’s Alex Parra races down the right side for a 73-yard touchdown run, extra point is good. AHS and Farmington are tied 7-7, 8:15 left in the first quarter

Farmington scores a 1-yard touchdown run, extra point is good. FHS leads Aztec 7-0, 9:10 left in first quarter.

Farmington won the coin toss, elected to receive the opening kickoff at Aztec. The game starts at 7 p.m. tonight at Fred Cook Memorial Stadium.

Piedra Vista hosts Kirtland Central at 7 p.m. tonight at Hutchison Stadium.

Bloomfield will play in its 2019 home opener against Los Alamos at 7 p.m. tonight.

Shiprock hosts Bernalillo at 7 p.m. tonight.

Newcomb plays at 7 p.m. tonight at Zuni.



