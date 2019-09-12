CLOSE Dontrelle Denetso took it upon himself to bail out a struggling Prep offense with key plays, but it wasn't enough Thursday at Eagle Stadium. Matt Hollinshead/The Daily Times, Farmington Daily Times

FARMINGTON — Dontrelle Denetso took it upon himself to bail out Navajo Prep’s anemic offense, but it was to no avail in a demoralizing 16-14 loss to Crownpoint tonight at Eagle Stadium.

The Prep quarterback was already dealing with dropped balls, some of which were quick, simple curl routes.

"Little stuff like that cost us," Denetso said.

Frustrated with not moving the chains, Denetso opted to hold onto the ball and take off running in the second half, hoping to extend drives.

It worked.

Denetso slashed and zig-zagged through the creases for sizable gains, picking up much-needed first downs in the process.

Buy Photo Navajo Prep's Dontrelle Denetso finds an open gap and runs for a first down against Crownpoint during Thursday's football game at Eagle Stadium in Farmington. (Photo: Matt Hollinshead/The Daily Times)

"It felt really good. It gave us a little push, and it gave these guys confidence to keep going," Denetso said.

He eventually broke free darting downfield along the Prep sideline, scoring a go-ahead 65-yard touchdown run with 3:31 left in regulation.

"I just saw the opening down there and just took it all the way. I felt really happy," Denetso said.

Prep attempted a 2-point conversion to make it a one-possession game, but Denetso sensed the outside blitz coming his way and didn't have anywhere to go.

With a 14-8 lead, the Eagles had to contain Crownpoint one more time.

But after Crownpoint quarterback Jesse Andis muscled in for a 6-yard touchdown run to the game, CHS punched in the game-winning 2-point try.

Prep’s struggles in moving the chains resumed on the ensuing drive, capping off an already rough night on offense.

