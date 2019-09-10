CLOSE

Aztec's Alex Parra scores three rushing touchdowns Friday at Fred Cook Stadium, while Dyllon Whitaker tacked on two rushing touchdowns of his own. Matt Hollinshead/The Daily Times, Farmington Daily Times

LINKEDINCOMMENTMORE
CLOSE

PV again does damage with its run game in 37-0 victory Friday at Milne Stadium in Albuquerque. KOB4, Farmington Daily Times

FARMINGTON — Aztec was justly rewarded in this week’s New Mexico Overtime Sports Center 4A football rankings after crushing defending 4A state champion Taos 38-0 last Friday, the second of back-to-back shutout victories.

The Tigers went up from seventh to fourth. AHS has now scored a combined 128 points so far this season.

Bloomfield and Kirtland Central are third and ninth, respectively, in the latest 4A rankings, while Piedra Vista and Farmington stayed put at fifth and sixth, respectively, in the latest 5A poll. Newcomb is No. 10 in this week’s 2A poll.

5A rankings

Roswell

Goddard

Los Lunas

Artesia

Piedra Vista

Farmington

Deming

Belen

Alamogordo

Highland

4A rankings

Portales

Lovington

Bloomfield

Aztec

St. Pius

Taos

Grants

Ruidoso

Kirtland Central

Silver

2A rankings

Eunice

Fort Sumner

Texico

Jan

Estancia

Santa Rosa

Hagerman

Escalante

Lordsburg

Newcomb

Lady Eagles volleyball team still ranked

Navajo Prep is ranked for the third straight week at No. 9 in the latest 3A rankings.

CLOSE

Tigers running back scored three touchdowns Friday at Fred Cook Memorial Stadium in Aztec. Matt Hollinshead/The Daily Times, Farmington Daily Times

High school football: Bloomfield Bobcats steamroll St. Michael’s 54-22
 Fullscreen

Posted!

A link has been posted to your Facebook feed.

Bloomfield's Keynon Mosely dives into the end zone for a touchdown in the first quarter against St. Michaels defense on Saturday at the Horsemen Stadium.
Bloomfield's Keynon Mosely dives into the end zone for a touchdown in the first quarter against St. Michaels defense on Saturday at the Horsemen Stadium. CURTIS RAY BENALLY - SPECIAL TO THE DAILY TIMES
Fullscreen
Bloomfield corner back Bryce Perez intercepts a pass intended for St. Michaels wide receiver Jake Rockwood in the first quarter on Saturday in Santa Fe.
Bloomfield corner back Bryce Perez intercepts a pass intended for St. Michaels wide receiver Jake Rockwood in the first quarter on Saturday in Santa Fe. CURTIS RAY BENALLY - SPECIAL TO THE DAILY TIMES
Fullscreen
Bloomfield's Emilio Candelaria (#14), Kenyon Mosley (#30) and Michael Bahannon (#17) sack St. Michaels quarterback Lucas Coriz in the back field in the second quarter on Saturday in Santa Fe.
Bloomfield's Emilio Candelaria (#14), Kenyon Mosley (#30) and Michael Bahannon (#17) sack St. Michaels quarterback Lucas Coriz in the back field in the second quarter on Saturday in Santa Fe. CURTIS RAY BENALLY - SPECIAL TO THE DAILY TIMES
Fullscreen
Bloomfield wide receiver Ethan Beevers makes a pass reception against St. Michaels' Lucas Montoya in the second quarter on Saturday at the Horsemen Stadium.
Bloomfield wide receiver Ethan Beevers makes a pass reception against St. Michaels' Lucas Montoya in the second quarter on Saturday at the Horsemen Stadium. CURTIS RAY BENALLY - SPECIAL TO THE DAILY TIMES
Fullscreen
Bloomfield wide receiver Bryce Perez beats St. Michaels' Kennis Romero for a touchdown pass reception in the third quarter on Saturday in Santa Fe.
Bloomfield wide receiver Bryce Perez beats St. Michaels' Kennis Romero for a touchdown pass reception in the third quarter on Saturday in Santa Fe. CURTIS RAY BENALLY - SPECIAL TO THE DAILY TIMES
Fullscreen
Bloomfield tight end Noah Gurule outruns St. Michaels' secondary defense for a touchdown in the third quarter on Saturday at the Horsemen Stadium.
Bloomfield tight end Noah Gurule outruns St. Michaels' secondary defense for a touchdown in the third quarter on Saturday at the Horsemen Stadium. CURTIS RAY BENALLY - SPECIAL TO THE DAILY TIMES
Fullscreen

Interested in this topic? You may also want to view these photo galleries:

    Replay
    Autoplay
    Show Thumbnails
    Show Captions
    PHOTOS: Newcomb at Ignacio football | Sept. 6
     Fullscreen

    Posted!

    A link has been posted to your Facebook feed.

    Newcomb High School quarterback Deondre Begay tries to escape Ignacio's Mekih Miranda in the first half of Friday's game at Bobcat Stadium in Ignacio, Colorado.
    Newcomb High School quarterback Deondre Begay tries to escape Ignacio's Mekih Miranda in the first half of Friday's game at Bobcat Stadium in Ignacio, Colorado. Joel Priest/Pine River Times
    Fullscreen
    Ignacio High School's Dylan LaBarthe runs toward the end zone for a touchdown during the first half of Friday's game against Newcomb at Bobcat Stadium in Ignacio, Colorado.
    Ignacio High School's Dylan LaBarthe runs toward the end zone for a touchdown during the first half of Friday's game against Newcomb at Bobcat Stadium in Ignacio, Colorado. Joel Priest/Pine River Times
    Fullscreen
    Ignacio High School's Lawrence Toledo churns his legs as he fights for a first down on Friday night against Newcomb's Leandreth Begay (1), Marcus Jake (20) and Deondre Begay (22) at Bobcat Stadium in Ignacio, Colorado.
    Ignacio High School's Lawrence Toledo churns his legs as he fights for a first down on Friday night against Newcomb's Leandreth Begay (1), Marcus Jake (20) and Deondre Begay (22) at Bobcat Stadium in Ignacio, Colorado. Joel Priest/Pine River Times
    Fullscreen

    Interested in this topic? You may also want to view these photo galleries:

      Replay
      Autoplay
      Show Thumbnails
      Show Captions
      LINKEDINCOMMENTMORE