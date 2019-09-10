Aztec's Alex Parra scores three rushing touchdowns Friday at Fred Cook Stadium, while Dyllon Whitaker tacked on two rushing touchdowns of his own. Matt Hollinshead/The Daily Times, Farmington Daily Times
PV again does damage with its run game in 37-0 victory Friday at Milne Stadium in Albuquerque. KOB4, Farmington Daily Times
FARMINGTON — Aztec was justly rewarded in this week’s New Mexico Overtime Sports Center 4A football rankings after crushing defending 4A state champion Taos 38-0 last Friday, the second of back-to-back shutout victories.
The Tigers went up from seventh to fourth. AHS has now scored a combined 128 points so far this season.
Bloomfield and Kirtland Central are third and ninth, respectively, in the latest 4A rankings, while Piedra Vista and Farmington stayed put at fifth and sixth, respectively, in the latest 5A poll. Newcomb is No. 10 in this week’s 2A poll.
5A rankings
Roswell
Goddard
Los Lunas
Artesia
Piedra Vista
Farmington
Deming
Belen
Alamogordo
Highland
4A rankings
Portales
Lovington
Bloomfield
Aztec
St. Pius
Taos
Grants
Ruidoso
Kirtland Central
Silver
2A rankings
Eunice
Fort Sumner
Texico
Jan
Estancia
Santa Rosa
Hagerman
Escalante
Lordsburg
Newcomb
Lady Eagles volleyball team still ranked
Navajo Prep is ranked for the third straight week at No. 9 in the latest 3A rankings.
