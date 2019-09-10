CLOSE Aztec's Alex Parra scores three rushing touchdowns Friday at Fred Cook Stadium, while Dyllon Whitaker tacked on two rushing touchdowns of his own. Matt Hollinshead/The Daily Times, Farmington Daily Times

FARMINGTON — Aztec was justly rewarded in this week’s New Mexico Overtime Sports Center 4A football rankings after crushing defending 4A state champion Taos 38-0 last Friday, the second of back-to-back shutout victories.

The Tigers went up from seventh to fourth. AHS has now scored a combined 128 points so far this season.

Bloomfield and Kirtland Central are third and ninth, respectively, in the latest 4A rankings, while Piedra Vista and Farmington stayed put at fifth and sixth, respectively, in the latest 5A poll. Newcomb is No. 10 in this week’s 2A poll.

5A rankings

Roswell

Goddard

Los Lunas

Artesia

Piedra Vista

Farmington

Deming

Belen

Alamogordo

Highland

4A rankings

Portales

Lovington

Bloomfield

Aztec

St. Pius

Taos

Grants

Ruidoso

Kirtland Central

Silver

2A rankings

Eunice

Fort Sumner

Texico

Jan

Estancia

Santa Rosa

Hagerman

Escalante

Lordsburg

Newcomb

Lady Eagles volleyball team still ranked

Navajo Prep is ranked for the third straight week at No. 9 in the latest 3A rankings.

