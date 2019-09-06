Tigers running back scored three touchdowns Friday at Fred Cook Memorial Stadium in Aztec. Matt Hollinshead/The Daily Times, Farmington Daily Times
Aztec's Alex Parra scores three rushing touchdowns Friday at Fred Cook Stadium, while Dyllon Whitaker tacked on two rushing touchdowns of his own. Matt Hollinshead/The Daily Times, Farmington Daily Times
Friday's local prep football scores
Aztec 38, Taos 0
Farmington 34, Del Norte 21
St. Pius 31, Kirtland Central 11
Piedra Vista 37, Valley 0
Newcomb 22, Ignacio, Colorado 6
PV again does damage with its run game in 37-0 victory Friday at Milne Stadium in Albuquerque. KOB4, Farmington Daily Times
Thursday's local prep football scores
Navajo Prep 20, Shiprock 14
