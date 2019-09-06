CLOSE
Tigers running back scored three touchdowns Friday at Fred Cook Memorial Stadium in Aztec. Matt Hollinshead/The Daily Times, Farmington Daily Times

Aztec's Alex Parra scores three rushing touchdowns Friday at Fred Cook Stadium, while Dyllon Whitaker tacked on two rushing touchdowns of his own. Matt Hollinshead/The Daily Times, Farmington Daily Times

Friday's local prep football scores

Aztec 38, Taos 0

Farmington 34,  Del Norte 21

St. Pius 31, Kirtland Central 11

Piedra Vista 37, Valley 0

Newcomb 22, Ignacio, Colorado 6

PHOTOS: Newcomb at Ignacio football | Sept. 6
Newcomb High School quarterback Deondre Begay tries to escape Ignacio's Mekih Miranda in the first half of Friday's game at Bobcat Stadium in Ignacio, Colorado.
Newcomb High School quarterback Deondre Begay tries to escape Ignacio's Mekih Miranda in the first half of Friday's game at Bobcat Stadium in Ignacio, Colorado. Joel Priest/Pine River Times
Ignacio High School's Dylan LaBarthe runs toward the end zone for a touchdown during the first half of Friday's game against Newcomb at Bobcat Stadium in Ignacio, Colorado.
Ignacio High School's Dylan LaBarthe runs toward the end zone for a touchdown during the first half of Friday's game against Newcomb at Bobcat Stadium in Ignacio, Colorado. Joel Priest/Pine River Times
Ignacio High School's Lawrence Toledo churns his legs as he fights for a first down on Friday night against Newcomb's Leandreth Begay (1), Marcus Jake (20) and Deondre Begay (22) at Bobcat Stadium in Ignacio, Colorado.
Ignacio High School's Lawrence Toledo churns his legs as he fights for a first down on Friday night against Newcomb's Leandreth Begay (1), Marcus Jake (20) and Deondre Begay (22) at Bobcat Stadium in Ignacio, Colorado. Joel Priest/Pine River Times
    PV again does damage with its run game in 37-0 victory Friday at Milne Stadium in Albuquerque. KOB4, Farmington Daily Times

    Thursday's local prep football scores

    Navajo Prep 20, Shiprock 14

    Keep up with Friday football scores by signing up for email delivery of this newsletter via this link: https://profile.daily-times.com/newsletters/manage/?error=true&from=single

    PHOTOS: Navajo Prep vs. Shiprock football | Sept. 5
    Navajo Prep takes the field prior to Thursday’s football game at Eagle Stadium in Farmington.
    Navajo Prep takes the field prior to Thursday’s football game at Eagle Stadium in Farmington. Matt Hollinshead/The Daily Times
    Shiprock’s Trevor Etcitty cuts up the middle on a kick return against Navajo Prep during Thursday’s football game at Eagle Stadium in Farmington.
    Shiprock’s Trevor Etcitty cuts up the middle on a kick return against Navajo Prep during Thursday’s football game at Eagle Stadium in Farmington. Matt Hollinshead/The Daily Times
    Shiprock’s Kaleo Clah throws a pass to teammate Damien Nolan (13) against Navajo Prep during Thursday’s football game at Eagle Stadium in Farmington.
    Shiprock’s Kaleo Clah throws a pass to teammate Damien Nolan (13) against Navajo Prep during Thursday’s football game at Eagle Stadium in Farmington. Matt Hollinshead/The Daily Times
    Navajo Prep’s Kyler Clitso stiff-arms a Shiprock player during Thursday’s football at Eagle Stadium in Farmington.
    Navajo Prep’s Kyler Clitso stiff-arms a Shiprock player during Thursday’s football at Eagle Stadium in Farmington. Matt Hollinshead/The Daily times
    Navajo Prep’s Adriano Begay (52) trips up Shiprock’s Tye Harrison during Thursday’s football game at Eagle Stadium in Farmington.
    Navajo Prep’s Adriano Begay (52) trips up Shiprock’s Tye Harrison during Thursday’s football game at Eagle Stadium in Farmington. Matt Hollinshead/The Daily Times
    Navajo Prep’s Dontrelle Denetso breaks free up the middle for a 20-yard run against Shiprock during Thursday’s football game at Eagle Stadium in Farmington.
    Navajo Prep’s Dontrelle Denetso breaks free up the middle for a 20-yard run against Shiprock during Thursday’s football game at Eagle Stadium in Farmington. Matt Hollinshead/The Daily Times
