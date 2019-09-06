CLOSE

Buy Photo The Aztec Tigers take the field prior to Friday's football game at Fred Cook Memorial Stadium in Aztec. (Photo: Matt Hollinshead/The Daily Times)

CLOSE Tigers running back scored three touchdowns Friday at Fred Cook Memorial Stadium in Aztec. Matt Hollinshead/The Daily Times, Farmington Daily Times

CLOSE Aztec's Alex Parra scores three rushing touchdowns Friday at Fred Cook Stadium, while Dyllon Whitaker tacked on two rushing touchdowns of his own. Matt Hollinshead/The Daily Times, Farmington Daily Times

Friday's local prep football scores

Aztec 38, Taos 0

Farmington 34, Del Norte 21

St. Pius 31, Kirtland Central 11

Piedra Vista 37, Valley 0

Newcomb 22, Ignacio, Colorado 6

CLOSE PV again does damage with its run game in 37-0 victory Friday at Milne Stadium in Albuquerque. KOB4, Farmington Daily Times

Thursday's local prep football scores

Navajo Prep 20, Shiprock 14

Keep up with Friday football scores by signing up for email delivery of this newsletter via this link: https://profile.daily-times.com/newsletters/manage/?error=true&from=single