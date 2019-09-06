Aztec defeats Taos 38-0.
Farmington defeats Del Norte 34-21.
Newcomb defeats Ignacio, Colorado 22-6.
St. Pius defeats Kirtland Central 31-11.
Aztec’s Dyllon Whitaker scores on a 44-yard touchdown run, extra point good. AHS leads Taos 38-0, 4:37 left in the fourth quarter.
Aztec’s Dyllon Whitaker cuts to the right for a 27-yard touchdown run, extra point good. AHS leads Taos 31-0, 7:49 left in the fourth quarter.
Piedra Vista defeats Valley 37-0.
Farmington leads Del Norte 34-14, eight minutes left in the fourth quarter.
Aztec's Aspen Newland makes a field goal. AHS leads Taos 24-0, 11:55 left in the fourth quarter.
St. Pius leads Kirtland Central 18-3, 9 minutes left in the fourth quarter.
Aztec leads Taos 21-0 after three quarters.
Aztec's Alex Parra scores on a 1-yard touchdown run, extra point good. Aztec leads Taos 21-0, 2:16 left in the third quarter.
Piedra Vista leads Valley 37-0 after three quarters.
Newcomb leads Ignacio, Colorado 14-6 after three quarters.
Farmington leads Del Norte 34-14, two minutes left in the third quarter.
St. Pius leads Kirtland Central 18-3, seven minutes left in the third quarter.
Aztec’s Alex Parra swings to the right and darts along the AHS sideline for an 80-yard touchdown run, extra point good. Aztec leads Taos 14-0, 8:12 left in the third quarter.
Aztec leads Taos 7-0 at halftime.
Piedra Vista leads Valley 28-0 at halftime.
Farmington leads Del Norte 27-7 at halftime.
Aztec leads Taos 7-0 after one quarter.
Aztec’s Alex Parra muscles in an 8-yard touchdown run, extra point good. Aztec leads Taos 7-0, 8:30 left in the first quarter.
Taos won the coin toss, will receive the opening kickoff at Aztec. Game starts at 7 p.m. at Fred Cook Memorial Stadium.
Farmington will face Del Norte at 7 p.m. at Hutchison Stadium.
Kirtland Central will face St. Pius at 7 p.m. at Bill Cawood Field.
Newcomb will face Ignacio, Colorado at 7 p.m. at Ignacio High.
Piedra Vista will face Valley at 7 p.m. at Milne Stadium in Albuquerque.
