Aztec defeats Taos 38-0.

Farmington defeats Del Norte 34-21.

Newcomb defeats Ignacio, Colorado 22-6.

St. Pius defeats Kirtland Central 31-11.

Aztec’s Dyllon Whitaker scores on a 44-yard touchdown run, extra point good. AHS leads Taos 38-0, 4:37 left in the fourth quarter.

Aztec’s Dyllon Whitaker cuts to the right for a 27-yard touchdown run, extra point good. AHS leads Taos 31-0, 7:49 left in the fourth quarter.

Piedra Vista defeats Valley 37-0.

Farmington leads Del Norte 34-14, eight minutes left in the fourth quarter.

Aztec's Aspen Newland makes a field goal. AHS leads Taos 24-0, 11:55 left in the fourth quarter.

St. Pius leads Kirtland Central 18-3, 9 minutes left in the fourth quarter.

Aztec leads Taos 21-0 after three quarters.

Aztec's Alex Parra scores on a 1-yard touchdown run, extra point good. Aztec leads Taos 21-0, 2:16 left in the third quarter.

Piedra Vista leads Valley 37-0 after three quarters.

Newcomb leads Ignacio, Colorado 14-6 after three quarters.

Farmington leads Del Norte 34-14, two minutes left in the third quarter.

St. Pius leads Kirtland Central 18-3, seven minutes left in the third quarter.

Aztec’s Alex Parra swings to the right and darts along the AHS sideline for an 80-yard touchdown run, extra point good. Aztec leads Taos 14-0, 8:12 left in the third quarter.

Aztec leads Taos 7-0 at halftime.

Piedra Vista leads Valley 28-0 at halftime.

Farmington leads Del Norte 27-7 at halftime.

Aztec leads Taos 7-0 after one quarter.

Aztec’s Alex Parra muscles in an 8-yard touchdown run, extra point good. Aztec leads Taos 7-0, 8:30 left in the first quarter.

Taos won the coin toss, will receive the opening kickoff at Aztec. Game starts at 7 p.m. at Fred Cook Memorial Stadium.

Farmington will face Del Norte at 7 p.m. at Hutchison Stadium.

Kirtland Central will face St. Pius at 7 p.m. at Bill Cawood Field.

Newcomb will face Ignacio, Colorado at 7 p.m. at Ignacio High.

Piedra Vista will face Valley at 7 p.m. at Milne Stadium in Albuquerque.

