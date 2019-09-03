CLOSE

Farmington pulls ahead in third quarter en route to 46-24 win Friday at Hutchison Stadium in Farmington.

Montoya scored on a 55-yard touchdown run and a 70-yard touchdown reception to break the game open en route to 46-24 win in Friday's home opener.

FARMINGTON — Piedra Vista, Farmington and Bloomfield all jumped up the rankings in the latest New Mexico Overtime Sports Center football polls after securing Week 2 victories.

PV and Farmington both moved up one spot to fifth and sixth, respectively, after winning games last weekend. Bloomfield moved up one spot to No. 3 in the latest 4A rankings after blasting Escalante 63-12 last Friday.

FHS hammered Belen 46-24 last Friday, while PV topped St. Pius 21-12 last Saturday.

Aztec and Kirtland Central are seventh and ninth, respectively, in the latest 4A poll. Newcomb comes in at No. 9 in the latest 2A poll, despite last Friday's 50-0 loss to Aztec.

Navajo Prep volleyball team ranked in back-to-back weeks

After coming in at fifth overall in last week's 3A poll, the Lady Eagles stayed put at No. 5 in this week's 3A rankings.

PHOTOS: Newcomb vs. Aztec football | Aug. 30
Aztec running back Alex Parra gains a couple yards before being tackled by Newcomb cornerback Marcus Jake in the first quarter Friday at Newcomb High School.
Aztec running back Alex Parra gains a couple yards before being tackled by Newcomb cornerback Marcus Jake in the first quarter Friday at Newcomb High School.
Newcomb's Deontay Begay grabs Aztec running back Levi Cole from behind for a short gain in the first quarter Friday at Newcomb High School.
Newcomb's Deontay Begay grabs Aztec running back Levi Cole from behind for a short gain in the first quarter Friday at Newcomb High School.
Aztec wide receiver Austin Jaime scrambles by Newcomb's Deondre Begay for a touchdown in the second quarter Friday at Newcomb High School.
Aztec wide receiver Austin Jaime scrambles by Newcomb's Deondre Begay for a touchdown in the second quarter Friday at Newcomb High School.
Newcomb running back Deontay Begay runs past Aztec outside linebacker Austin Jaime and attempts to get into the end zone in the second quarter on Friday at Newcomb High School.
Newcomb running back Deontay Begay runs past Aztec outside linebacker Austin Jaime and attempts to get into the end zone in the second quarter on Friday at Newcomb High School.
Newcomb's Deondre Begay pushes Aztec wide receiver Vance Hemmingson out of bounds on the sidelines in the second quarter Friday at Newcomb High School.
Newcomb's Deondre Begay pushes Aztec wide receiver Vance Hemmingson out of bounds on the sidelines in the second quarter Friday at Newcomb High School.
