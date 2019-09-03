Farmington pulls ahead in third quarter en route to 46-24 win Friday at Hutchison Stadium in Farmington. Matt Hollinshead/The Daily Times, Wochit
Montoya scored on a 55-yard touchdown run and a 70-yard touchdown reception to break the game open en route to 46-24 win in Friday’s home opener. Matt Hollinshead/The Daily Times, Farmington Daily Times
FARMINGTON — Piedra Vista, Farmington and Bloomfield all jumped up the rankings in the latest New Mexico Overtime Sports Center football polls after securing Week 2 victories.
PV and Farmington both moved up one spot to fifth and sixth, respectively, after winning games last weekend. Bloomfield moved up one spot to No. 3 in the latest 4A rankings after blasting Escalante 63-12 last Friday.
FHS hammered Belen 46-24 last Friday, while PV topped St. Pius 21-12 last Saturday.
Aztec and Kirtland Central are seventh and ninth, respectively, in the latest 4A poll. Newcomb comes in at No. 9 in the latest 2A poll, despite last Friday's 50-0 loss to Aztec.
Navajo Prep volleyball team ranked in back-to-back weeks
After coming in at fifth overall in last week's 3A poll, the Lady Eagles stayed put at No. 5 in this week's 3A rankings.
