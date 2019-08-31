CLOSE Farmington pulls ahead in third quarter en route to 46-24 win Friday at Hutchison Stadium in Farmington. Matt Hollinshead/The Daily Times, Wochit

FARMINGTON — The Piedra Vista Panthers got their running game going against St. Pius, pounding their way to a 21-12 victory today at Nusenda Community Stadium in Albuquerque.

After Cameron Swarts muscled in a 3-yard touchdown run for the first points of the day, PV tacked another pair of rushing touchdowns to pad their lead.

St. Pius quarterback Derek Rivera threw two touchdown passes.

Piedra Vista (1-1) will face Valley at 7 p.m. next Friday at Milne Stadium in Albuquerque.

Broncos soccer team notches two wins at Taos tournament

Kirtland Central beat Pojoaque Valley 6-1 on Friday and then beat St. Michael’s 4-1 today.

Lady Eagles get first win

The Navajo Prep girls soccer team won 2-0 Friday at Santa Fe Indian School. Prep’s now 1-4 this season.

PV soccer teams lose to Hope Christian

The boys lost 5-1 at home today, while the girls lost 7-3 at Hope Christian.

Both the boys and girls are now 2-3 this season.

Lady Bobcats fall to Roswell

The Bloomfield girls soccer team lost 3-2 today at Mesa Alta Soccer Field in Bloomfield.

Tigers struggle at Los Alamos tournament

After Friday’s 10-0 loss to Los Alamos, the Aztec boys soccer team lost 3-1 to Alamogordo today. Aztec (1-5) has lost five straight matches.