Catch up on Week 2 football updates in and around San Juan County
Visit daily-times.com for continuing coverage of the second week of games across San Juan County. Key matchups include Farmington versus Belen.
Farmington Daily Times
Published 5:00 p.m. MT Aug. 30, 2019
Farmington hosts Belen at 7 p.m. at Hutchison Stadium
Navajo Prep hosts Wingate at 7 p.m. at Eagle Stadium
Shiprock hosts Crownpoint at 7 p.m. at Chieftain Field
Newcomb hosts Aztec at 7 p.m.
Bloomfield is playing at Escalante at 7 p.m.
Kirtland Central is playing at Montezuma-Cortez, Colorado at 7 p.m.
Visit daily-times.com throughout the evening for continuous updates across the Four Corners.
