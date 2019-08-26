CLOSE
PHOTOS: Kirtland Central vs. Farmington football | Aug. 23
 Fullscreen

Posted!

A link has been posted to your Facebook feed.

Kirtland Central storms out onto the field during pregame introductions in Friday's season opener at Bill Cawood Field in Kirtland.
Buy Photo
Kirtland Central storms out onto the field during pregame introductions in Friday's season opener at Bill Cawood Field in Kirtland. Matt Hollinshead/The Daily Times
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Farmington's Caleb Carrillo fires a pass down the left side against Kirtland Central during Friday's season opener at Bill Cawood Field in Kirtland.
Buy Photo
Farmington's Caleb Carrillo fires a pass down the left side against Kirtland Central during Friday's season opener at Bill Cawood Field in Kirtland. Matt Hollinshead/The Daily Times
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Farmington's Chance Carrillo breaks tackle on a punt return and pushes for extra yards against Kirtland Central during Friday's season opener at Bill Cawood Field in Kirtland.
Buy Photo
Farmington's Chance Carrillo breaks tackle on a punt return and pushes for extra yards against Kirtland Central during Friday's season opener at Bill Cawood Field in Kirtland. Matt Hollinshead/The Daily Times
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Kirtland Central's Bailey Foutz (40) grabs onto Farmington's Thomas Montoya (33) during Friday's season opener at Bill Cawood Field in Kirtland.
Buy Photo
Kirtland Central's Bailey Foutz (40) grabs onto Farmington's Thomas Montoya (33) during Friday's season opener at Bill Cawood Field in Kirtland. Matt Hollinshead/The Daily Times
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Kirtland Central's Bailey Foutz flexes his muscles after scoring a 7-yard touchdown reception against Farmington during Friday's season opener at Bill Cawood Field in Kirtland.
Buy Photo
Kirtland Central's Bailey Foutz flexes his muscles after scoring a 7-yard touchdown reception against Farmington during Friday's season opener at Bill Cawood Field in Kirtland. Matt Hollinshead/The Daily Times
Buy Photo
Fullscreen

Interested in this topic? You may also want to view these photo galleries:

    Replay
    Autoplay
    Show Thumbnails
    Show Captions
    LINKEDINCOMMENTMORE
    PHOTOS: Piedra Vista vs. Los Lunas football
     Fullscreen

    Posted!

    A link has been posted to your Facebook feed.

    Piedra Vista's Tyler Roberts darts down the field on a kick return against Los Lunas during Friday's season opener at Hutchison Stadium in Farmington.
    Buy Photo
    Piedra Vista's Tyler Roberts darts down the field on a kick return against Los Lunas during Friday's season opener at Hutchison Stadium in Farmington. Matt Hollinshead/The Daily Times
    Buy Photo
    Fullscreen
    Piedra Vista's Jeremiah Jaquez fights off Isaac Felts of Los Lunas going for extra yards during Friday's season opener at Hutchison Stadium in Farmington.
    Buy Photo
    Piedra Vista's Jeremiah Jaquez fights off Isaac Felts of Los Lunas going for extra yards during Friday's season opener at Hutchison Stadium in Farmington. Matt Hollinshead/The Daily Times
    Buy Photo
    Fullscreen
    Piedra Vista's Aiden Ackerman watches the ball drop to the ground in the end zone against Los Lunas during Friday's season opener at Hutchison Stadium in Farmington.
    Buy Photo
    Piedra Vista's Aiden Ackerman watches the ball drop to the ground in the end zone against Los Lunas during Friday's season opener at Hutchison Stadium in Farmington. Matt Hollinshead/The Daily Times
    Buy Photo
    Fullscreen

    Interested in this topic? You may also want to view these photo galleries:

      Replay
      Autoplay
      Show Thumbnails
      Show Captions

      Aztec at Newcomb

      With their core group intact for 2019, the Skyhawks are built to contend now.

      Newcomb’s won 20 combined games since 2017, including its 38-0 season-opening win at Navajo Prep.

      The Skyhawks made strides beating Lordsburg in the regular season and in the first round of the 2A playoffs in 2018, and they’re taking care of business against foes like Navajo Prep and Zuni.

      Aztec’s a far different animal, though.

      A consistent playoff team, the Tigers’ high-powered offense was again on full display in Aztec’s 40-7 season-opening win over Miyamura.

      This matchup will be especially revealing in how far the Skyhawks have come, and if it’s time to include them in 2A state title conversations.

      On paper, this will be Newcomb’s signature game for 2019 if they win, or at least make it a high-scoring battle.

      Farmington vs. Belen

      The Scorpions’ Caleb Carrillo kept throwing darts to his receivers and extended drives in FHS’s 55-33 season-opening win at Kirtland Central.

      Even after he was knocked down stepping up in the pocket, he got rid of the ball in time for a 43-yard pass to Thomas Montoya.

      Going up against Belen defensive backs Gavin Chavez, who had five interceptions in 2018, and Anthony Roybal, who had 34 tackles, one interception and one sack in 2018, Carrillo and the FHS offense will have its work cut out for them.

      If Carrillo builds on Week 1 and makes good throws, especially under duress, that’ll only help his confidence grow.

      Matt Hollinshead covers sports for the Daily Times. He can be reached at 505-564-4577 and on Twitter at @MattH_717.

      LINKEDINCOMMENTMORE