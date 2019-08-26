CLOSE

Aztec at Newcomb

With their core group intact for 2019, the Skyhawks are built to contend now.

Newcomb’s won 20 combined games since 2017, including its 38-0 season-opening win at Navajo Prep.

The Skyhawks made strides beating Lordsburg in the regular season and in the first round of the 2A playoffs in 2018, and they’re taking care of business against foes like Navajo Prep and Zuni.

Aztec’s a far different animal, though.

A consistent playoff team, the Tigers’ high-powered offense was again on full display in Aztec’s 40-7 season-opening win over Miyamura.

This matchup will be especially revealing in how far the Skyhawks have come, and if it’s time to include them in 2A state title conversations.

On paper, this will be Newcomb’s signature game for 2019 if they win, or at least make it a high-scoring battle.

Buy Photo Farmington's Chance Carrillo breaks tackle on a punt return and pushes for extra yards against Kirtland Central during Friday's season opener at Bill Cawood Field in Kirtland. (Photo: Matt Hollinshead/The Daily Times)

Farmington vs. Belen

The Scorpions’ Caleb Carrillo kept throwing darts to his receivers and extended drives in FHS’s 55-33 season-opening win at Kirtland Central.

Even after he was knocked down stepping up in the pocket, he got rid of the ball in time for a 43-yard pass to Thomas Montoya.

Going up against Belen defensive backs Gavin Chavez, who had five interceptions in 2018, and Anthony Roybal, who had 34 tackles, one interception and one sack in 2018, Carrillo and the FHS offense will have its work cut out for them.

If Carrillo builds on Week 1 and makes good throws, especially under duress, that’ll only help his confidence grow.

Matt Hollinshead covers sports for the Daily Times. He can be reached at 505-564-4577 and on Twitter at @MattH_717.