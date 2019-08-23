CLOSE
LINKEDINCOMMENTMORE

FARMINGTON – Deondre Begay is very instinctive scanning the field ahead of his next move.

A dual-threat presence, the Newcomb quarterback quickly locks onto his target for either the simple flat route or the deep out route.

"His downfield vision is very good," coach Eric Stovall said. "He's able to get out of the pocket, create space with his speed. He's an athlete that's very instinctive, very intuitive. He sees his progressions, his reads well."

And whenever he can’t find anyone downfield, or if he doesn’t have the play he wants, he assesses the open gaps, tucks the ball into his body and takes off.

“I can do everything. It gets the defense on their heels. You don’t know what’s coming,” Begay said. “With the coverage (defenses) give me, even if it’s short little passes, I’ll take it.”

Once he steps up in the pocket and starts bursting forward, he keeps his eyes forward, ready for that next push, ready for that next lateral cut.

“You’ve just got to keep your feet moving. You’ve got to keep driving for those extra yards. It’s helpful,” Begay said.

Begay is able to wear down foes play after play, all while distancing himself from them to next up that next big moment.

“It causes a lot of problems for defenses because they don’t know what he’s going to do, passing or running,” running back Deontay Begay, Deondre’s bother, said. “He’s locking onto guys easy, and faster. It’s great to see that. He’ll probably break some (school) records and probably (state records).”

After generating 2,339 total yards of offense in 2018, Begay's building on those numbers.

He again did damage in the air and on the ground in Friday's 38-0 win at Navajo Prep.

Matt Hollinshead covers sports for the Daily Times. He can be reached at 505-564-4577 or on Twitter @MattH_717.

PHOTOS: Kirtland Central vs. Farmington football | Aug. 23
 Fullscreen

Posted!

A link has been posted to your Facebook feed.

Kirtland Central storms out onto the field during pregame introductions in Friday's season opener at Bill Cawood Field in Kirtland.
Buy Photo
Kirtland Central storms out onto the field during pregame introductions in Friday's season opener at Bill Cawood Field in Kirtland. Matt Hollinshead/The Daily Times
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Farmington's Caleb Carrillo fires a pass down the left side against Kirtland Central during Friday's season opener at Bill Cawood Field in Kirtland.
Buy Photo
Farmington's Caleb Carrillo fires a pass down the left side against Kirtland Central during Friday's season opener at Bill Cawood Field in Kirtland. Matt Hollinshead/The Daily Times
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Farmington's Chance Carrillo breaks tackle on a punt return and pushes for extra yards against Kirtland Central during Friday's season opener at Bill Cawood Field in Kirtland.
Buy Photo
Farmington's Chance Carrillo breaks tackle on a punt return and pushes for extra yards against Kirtland Central during Friday's season opener at Bill Cawood Field in Kirtland. Matt Hollinshead/The Daily Times
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Kirtland Central's Bailey Foutz (40) grabs onto Farmington's Thomas Montoya (33) during Friday's season opener at Bill Cawood Field in Kirtland.
Buy Photo
Kirtland Central's Bailey Foutz (40) grabs onto Farmington's Thomas Montoya (33) during Friday's season opener at Bill Cawood Field in Kirtland. Matt Hollinshead/The Daily Times
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Kirtland Central's Bailey Foutz flexes his muscles after scoring a 7-yard touchdown reception against Farmington during Friday's season opener at Bill Cawood Field in Kirtland.
Buy Photo
Kirtland Central's Bailey Foutz flexes his muscles after scoring a 7-yard touchdown reception against Farmington during Friday's season opener at Bill Cawood Field in Kirtland. Matt Hollinshead/The Daily Times
Buy Photo
Fullscreen

Interested in this topic? You may also want to view these photo galleries:

    Replay
    Autoplay
    Show Thumbnails
    Show Captions
    PHOTOS: Piedra Vista vs. Los Lunas football
     Fullscreen

    Posted!

    A link has been posted to your Facebook feed.

    Piedra Vista's Tyler Roberts darts down the field on a kick return against Los Lunas during Friday's season opener at Hutchison Stadium in Farmington.
    Buy Photo
    Piedra Vista's Tyler Roberts darts down the field on a kick return against Los Lunas during Friday's season opener at Hutchison Stadium in Farmington. Matt Hollinshead/The Daily Times
    Buy Photo
    Fullscreen
    Piedra Vista's Jeremiah Jaquez fights off Isaac Felts of Los Lunas going for extra yards during Friday's season opener at Hutchison Stadium in Farmington.
    Buy Photo
    Piedra Vista's Jeremiah Jaquez fights off Isaac Felts of Los Lunas going for extra yards during Friday's season opener at Hutchison Stadium in Farmington. Matt Hollinshead/The Daily Times
    Buy Photo
    Fullscreen
    Piedra Vista's Aiden Ackerman watches the ball drop to the ground in the end zone against Los Lunas during Friday's season opener at Hutchison Stadium in Farmington.
    Buy Photo
    Piedra Vista's Aiden Ackerman watches the ball drop to the ground in the end zone against Los Lunas during Friday's season opener at Hutchison Stadium in Farmington. Matt Hollinshead/The Daily Times
    Buy Photo
    Fullscreen

    Interested in this topic? You may also want to view these photo galleries:

      Replay
      Autoplay
      Show Thumbnails
      Show Captions
      LINKEDINCOMMENTMORE