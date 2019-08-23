CLOSE

Buy Photo Newcomb quarterback Deondre Begay runs for a first down against Navajo Prep during Friday's 2019 season opener at Eagles Stadium in Farmington. (Photo: Matt Hollinshead/The Daily Times)

FARMINGTON – Deondre Begay is very instinctive scanning the field ahead of his next move.

A dual-threat presence, the Newcomb quarterback quickly locks onto his target for either the simple flat route or the deep out route.

"His downfield vision is very good," coach Eric Stovall said. "He's able to get out of the pocket, create space with his speed. He's an athlete that's very instinctive, very intuitive. He sees his progressions, his reads well."

And whenever he can’t find anyone downfield, or if he doesn’t have the play he wants, he assesses the open gaps, tucks the ball into his body and takes off.

“I can do everything. It gets the defense on their heels. You don’t know what’s coming,” Begay said. “With the coverage (defenses) give me, even if it’s short little passes, I’ll take it.”

Once he steps up in the pocket and starts bursting forward, he keeps his eyes forward, ready for that next push, ready for that next lateral cut.

“You’ve just got to keep your feet moving. You’ve got to keep driving for those extra yards. It’s helpful,” Begay said.

Begay is able to wear down foes play after play, all while distancing himself from them to next up that next big moment.

“It causes a lot of problems for defenses because they don’t know what he’s going to do, passing or running,” running back Deontay Begay, Deondre’s bother, said. “He’s locking onto guys easy, and faster. It’s great to see that. He’ll probably break some (school) records and probably (state records).”

After generating 2,339 total yards of offense in 2018, Begay's building on those numbers.

He again did damage in the air and on the ground in Friday's 38-0 win at Navajo Prep.

Matt Hollinshead covers sports for the Daily Times. He can be reached at 505-564-4577 or on Twitter @MattH_717.