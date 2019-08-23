CLOSE
PHOTOS: Kirtland Central vs. Farmington football | Aug. 23
Kirtland Central storms out onto the field during pregame introductions in Friday's season opener at Bill Cawood Field in Kirtland.
Kirtland Central storms out onto the field during pregame introductions in Friday's season opener at Bill Cawood Field in Kirtland. Matt Hollinshead/The Daily Times
Farmington's Caleb Carrillo fires a pass down the left side against Kirtland Central during Friday's season opener at Bill Cawood Field in Kirtland.
Farmington's Caleb Carrillo fires a pass down the left side against Kirtland Central during Friday's season opener at Bill Cawood Field in Kirtland. Matt Hollinshead/The Daily Times
Farmington's Chance Carrillo breaks tackle on a punt return and pushes for extra yards against Kirtland Central during Friday's season opener at Bill Cawood Field in Kirtland.
Farmington's Chance Carrillo breaks tackle on a punt return and pushes for extra yards against Kirtland Central during Friday's season opener at Bill Cawood Field in Kirtland. Matt Hollinshead/The Daily Times
Kirtland Central's Bailey Foutz (40) grabs onto Farmington's Thomas Montoya (33) during Friday's season opener at Bill Cawood Field in Kirtland.
Kirtland Central's Bailey Foutz (40) grabs onto Farmington's Thomas Montoya (33) during Friday's season opener at Bill Cawood Field in Kirtland. Matt Hollinshead/The Daily Times
Kirtland Central's Bailey Foutz flexes his muscles after scoring a 7-yard touchdown reception against Farmington during Friday's season opener at Bill Cawood Field in Kirtland.
Kirtland Central's Bailey Foutz flexes his muscles after scoring a 7-yard touchdown reception against Farmington during Friday's season opener at Bill Cawood Field in Kirtland. Matt Hollinshead/The Daily Times
    Friday's local prep football scores

    Farmington 55, Kirtland Central 33

    Los Lunas 28, Piedra Vista 0

    Aztec 40, Miyamura 7

    Newcomb 38, Navajo Prep 0

    Bloomfield 56, Raton 14 (game at Santa Fe Indian School)

    Shiprock 30, Pojoaque Valley 27

    Keep up with Friday football scores by signing up for email delivery of this newsletter via this link: https://www.daily-times.com/featured-newsletter/final_score_farmington/

    PHOTOS: Piedra Vista vs. Los Lunas football
    Piedra Vista's Tyler Roberts darts down the field on a kick return against Los Lunas during Friday's season opener at Hutchison Stadium in Farmington.
    Piedra Vista's Tyler Roberts darts down the field on a kick return against Los Lunas during Friday's season opener at Hutchison Stadium in Farmington. Matt Hollinshead/The Daily Times
    Piedra Vista's Jeremiah Jaquez fights off Isaac Felts of Los Lunas going for extra yards during Friday's season opener at Hutchison Stadium in Farmington.
    Piedra Vista's Jeremiah Jaquez fights off Isaac Felts of Los Lunas going for extra yards during Friday's season opener at Hutchison Stadium in Farmington. Matt Hollinshead/The Daily Times
    Piedra Vista's Aiden Ackerman watches the ball drop to the ground in the end zone against Los Lunas during Friday's season opener at Hutchison Stadium in Farmington.
    Piedra Vista's Aiden Ackerman watches the ball drop to the ground in the end zone against Los Lunas during Friday's season opener at Hutchison Stadium in Farmington. Matt Hollinshead/The Daily Times
