Share This Story!
Let friends in your social network know what you are reading about
Final Score Newsletter 0823
Kirtland Central hosts Farmington in Friday's season opener, while PV entertains defending 5A state runner-up Los Lunas.
Sent!
A link has been sent to your friend's email address.
Posted!
A link has been posted to your Facebook feed.
Final Score Newsletter 0823
The Daily Times staff
Published 11:13 p.m. MT Aug. 23, 2019
CLOSE
Buy Photo
Buy Photo
Buy Photo
Buy Photo
Buy Photo
Last SlideNext Slide
Autoplay
Show Thumbnails
Show Captions
Friday's local prep football scores
Farmington 55, Kirtland Central 33
Los Lunas 28, Piedra Vista 0
Aztec 40, Miyamura 7
Newcomb 38, Navajo Prep 0
Bloomfield 56, Raton 14 (game at Santa Fe Indian School)
Shiprock 30, Pojoaque Valley 27
Keep up with Friday football scores by signing up for email delivery of this newsletter via this link: https://www.daily-times.com/featured-newsletter/final_score_farmington/
Buy Photo
Buy Photo
Buy Photo
Last SlideNext Slide
Autoplay
Show Thumbnails
Show Captions
Join the Conversation
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the Conversation Guidelines and FAQs
Comments
This conversation is moderated according to USA TODAY's community rules. Please read the rules before joining the discussion.