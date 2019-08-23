CLOSE

Friday's local prep football scores

Farmington 55, Kirtland Central 33

Los Lunas 28, Piedra Vista 0

Aztec 40, Miyamura 7

Newcomb 38, Navajo Prep 0

Bloomfield 56, Raton 14 (game at Santa Fe Indian School)

Shiprock 30, Pojoaque Valley 27

Keep up with Friday football scores by signing up for email delivery of this newsletter via this link: https://www.daily-times.com/featured-newsletter/final_score_farmington/