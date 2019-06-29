Share This Story!
Let friends in your social network know what you are reading about
Bobcats hit the gridiron for 7-on-7 scrimmage
Bloomfield reached the 4A state championship last December, returns most of core group on defense entering 2019.
Sent!
A link has been sent to your friend's email address.
Posted!
A link has been posted to your Facebook feed.
Bobcats hit the gridiron for 7-on-7 scrimmage
The Daily Times staff
Published 4:09 p.m. MT June 29, 2019 | Updated 4:13 p.m. MT June 29, 2019
CLOSE
BLOOMFIELD – The Bloomfield Bobcats are back on the gridiron months after their 4A state football finals appearance.
Bloomfield entertained the likes of West Las Vegas, Bernalillo and Taos, among other squads, in today’s 7-on-7 scrimmage at Bobcat Stadium, again showcasing their strong defensive personnel.
The Bobcats made some key deflection dropping back into coverage, and they made some quick platoon tackles pushing up closer to the line of scrimmage.
Bloomfield fell just short of the blue trophy (14-7 at Taos). Much of the Bobcat defense’s core group remains intact.
Key returners include Raymundo Alcantar, Kenyon Mosley, Vince Marquez, Bryce Perez, JT Seitzinger, Brodie Utley, Ethan Beevers and Jeremy Burnham.
Join the Conversation
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the Conversation Guidelines and FAQs
Comments
This conversation is moderated according to USA TODAY's community rules. Please read the rules before joining the discussion.