Buy Photo Bloomfield's Vince Marquez catches the ball for a touchdown against West Las Vegas during Saturday's 7-on-7 scrimmage at Bobcat Stadium. (Photo: Matt Hollinshead/The Daily Times)

BLOOMFIELD – The Bloomfield Bobcats are back on the gridiron months after their 4A state football finals appearance.

Bloomfield entertained the likes of West Las Vegas, Bernalillo and Taos, among other squads, in today’s 7-on-7 scrimmage at Bobcat Stadium, again showcasing their strong defensive personnel.

The Bobcats made some key deflection dropping back into coverage, and they made some quick platoon tackles pushing up closer to the line of scrimmage.

Bloomfield fell just short of the blue trophy (14-7 at Taos). Much of the Bobcat defense’s core group remains intact.

Key returners include Raymundo Alcantar, Kenyon Mosley, Vince Marquez, Bryce Perez, JT Seitzinger, Brodie Utley, Ethan Beevers and Jeremy Burnham.