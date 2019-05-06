Buy Photo Farmington wide receiver Kale Lucas will play college football at NCAA Division I Stanford University. Lucas joins Stanford as a preferred walk-on. (Photo: Matt Hollinshead/The Daily Times)

FARMINGTON – Farmington’s Kale Lucas made the most of his opportunity visiting Pac-12 football power Stanford University, showcasing the damage he can do as a slot receiver.

And he left quite an impression, as the Cardinal offered him a guaranteed roster spot as a preferred walk-on for this upcoming fall season.

“It’s super exciting. I’m super pumped for it,” Lucas said tonight. “It honestly hasn’t set in yet. Stanford provided the best of both worlds for me (athletically and academically). I didn’t see it coming until last year.”

It all began with a trip to one of Stanford’s off-season camps last summer, where he caught the eye of coach David Shaw and his staff.

Lucas said Stanford, an NCAA Division I program in Palo Alto, California, was looking for a speedy, play-making slot receiver.

More specifically, Lucas said the Cardinal sought someone with quick hands, could get open breaking off defenders pressing him in coverage.

Lucas, who has a 4.38 grade point average, checked off both boxes.

“(Shaw) wants smart guys that can get open, catch the ball, make plays, break tackles. I think I can provide that for him,” the 6-foot-1 Lucas said.

Lucas was an All-District wide receiver in 2017 and 2018. He was also an second-team All-State defensive back in 2017, then a first-team All-State defensive back in 2018.

Going forward, Lucas said he wants to work on having cleaner strides running off breaks.

Matt Hollinshead covers sports for the Daily Times. He can be reached at 505-564-4577.