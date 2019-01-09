Johnny Shuttleworth brings dual-threat ability to Roadrunners

Buy Photo Farmington running back Johnny Shuttleworth signs his national letter of intent on Wednesday to continue his football career at College of the Desert in Palm Desert, California. (Photo: Matt Hollinshead/The Daily Times)Buy Photo

FARMINGTON — Farmington High School running back Johnny Shuttleworth looks to help spark College of the Desert’s backfield after signing with the Roadrunners today via athletic scholarship.

Shuttleworth said College of the Desert, a community college program located in Palm Desert, California, was one of only two football teams that expressed immediate interest in him. Fort Lewis College was the other, but Shuttleworth said the Skyhawks didn’t offer him a scholarship.

Shuttleworth said he picked COD because it has a good reputation for developing premier NCAA Division I and Division II talent.

“It made me a lot more interested after hearing that,” Shuttleworth said, adding he looks to eventually transfer to a larger program in the next two years.

Shuttleworth said COD graduated multiple running backs from this past season and needed to restock that position, particularly strong downhill runners who can stretch the field.

As someone who can help both on the ground and as a receiving threat, Shuttleworth said he can help COD right away.

Going forward, Shuttleworth said he needs to keep improving on his field vision so he can find gaps sooner.

“A couple times this year, I noticed I missed quite a few (gaps), actually. I was trying to go as fast as possible to it, and I’d just rush into someone,” Shuttleworth said.