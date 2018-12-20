Buy Photo Bloomfield's Angelo Atencio, seen here in a District 1-4A game on Friday, Oct. 26 at Kirtland Central, made 4A's All-State first-team defense. Raymundo Alcantar and Bryce Perez made the first-team defense, while Kenyon Mosley made the second-team defense. (Photo: Matt Hollinshead/The Daily Times)Buy Photo

FARMINGTON – Bloomfield’s stout defense catapulted the Bobcats into the 4A state football finals in 2018, and they were justly rewarded for it.

Angelo Atencio, Raymundo Alcantar and Bryce Perez were all named to 4A’s All-State first-team defense. Kenyon Mosley was named to 4A’s second-team defense.

Although Bloomfield (9-5) lost 14-7 at Taos in the championship game on Dec. 1, the Bobcats’ defense kept its title hopes alive that day.

BHS averaged just 14.3 points allowed per game in 2018, thanks to the speed and tenacity it had from front to back. The Bobcats had 120 tackles for lost yards, 37 sacks, 22 interceptions, 15 forced fumbles and 23 fumble recoveries.

Bloomfield reached the state finals for the first time since 1990.

Bobcats wide receiver highlights 4A first-team offense

Noah Gurule, who had a 43-yard touchdown reception against Taos in the 4A finals, was among four area players who made that list. Kirtland Central's Cadan Flack and Cadyn Hartsfield and Aztec's Garrett Ortega were the other three.

Other All-State accolades

Farmington's Kale Lucas and Piedra Vista's Ben Rassmussen made 5A's first-team defense and first-team offense, respectively. PV's Joe Duncan made 5A's second-team defense.

Aztec's Zach Taylor made 4A's second-team offense, while teammate Chad Watkins made 4A's second-team defense.