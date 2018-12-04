LINKEDINCOMMENTMORE

Offensive player of year

Cadan Flack, Kirtland Central

Defensive player of year

Angelo Atencio, Bloomfield

Special teams player of year

Ty Jenks, Kirtland Central

Coach of year

Greg Jenks, Kirtland Central

First-team offense

Quarterback

Zach Taylor, Aztec

Jacob Ramirez, Gallup

Running back

Vince Marquez, Bloomfield

Cadan Flack, Kirtland Central

Wide receiver

Garrett Ortega, Aztec

JT Seizinger, Bloomfield

Jordan Heslop, Kirtland Central

Noah Gurule, Bloomfield

Kenyon Mosley, Bloomfield

Brock Dowdy, Kirtland Central

Offensive line

Manny Talamantes, Aztec

Kent Touchine, Gallup

Cadyn Hartsfield, Kirtland Central

Jarryd Pollard, Kirtland Central

First-team defense

Defensive line

Logan Thorpe, Aztec

Linebacker

Johnny Blueeyes, Gallup

Devin Curley, Kirtland Central

Chad Watkins, Aztec

Angelo Atencio, Bloomfield

Josh Maestas, Bloomfield

Kobe Che, Gallup

Dionte Yazzie, Kirtland Central

Cornerback

Bryce Perez, Bloomfield

Jordan Heslop, Kirtland Central

Safety

Raymundo Alcantar, Bloomfield

Brock Dowdy, Kirtland Central

Second-team offense

Quarterback

Rogelio Gonzales, Bloomfield

Troy White-David, Kirtland Central

Running back

Alex Parra, Aztec

Ayden Reinhardt, Bloomfield

Seth Manuelito, Gallup

Noah Oliver, Gallup

Wide receiver

Mikey Phillips, Aztec

Dallin Mangleson, Kirtland Central

Offensive line

Logan Thorpe, Aztec

Cephrin Martinez, Bloomfield

Nevante Dee-Troutman, Bloomfield

Terrell Lee, Kirtland Central

Ian Thomas, Kirtland Central

Second-team defense

Defensive line

Caleb Varzeas, Aztec

Jeremy Burnham, Bloomfield

Cadyn Hartsfield, Kirtland Central

Ian Thomas, Kirtland Central

Linebacker

Ethan Beevers, Bloomfield

Blase Cerventas, Gallup

Jacob Franco, Kirtland Central

Isaac Thomas, Kirtland Central

Cornerback

Bart Waldron, Aztec

Jesse Wortman, Bloomfield

Truman Gonzalez, Bloomfield

Safety

Alex Parra, Aztec

Kaedyn Malcom, Gallup

Ty Jenks, Kirtland Central

