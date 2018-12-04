Offensive player of year
Cadan Flack, Kirtland Central
Defensive player of year
Angelo Atencio, Bloomfield
Special teams player of year
Ty Jenks, Kirtland Central
Coach of year
Greg Jenks, Kirtland Central
First-team offense
Quarterback
Zach Taylor, Aztec
Jacob Ramirez, Gallup
Running back
Vince Marquez, Bloomfield
Cadan Flack, Kirtland Central
Wide receiver
Garrett Ortega, Aztec
JT Seizinger, Bloomfield
Jordan Heslop, Kirtland Central
Noah Gurule, Bloomfield
Kenyon Mosley, Bloomfield
Brock Dowdy, Kirtland Central
Offensive line
Manny Talamantes, Aztec
Kent Touchine, Gallup
Cadyn Hartsfield, Kirtland Central
Jarryd Pollard, Kirtland Central
First-team defense
Defensive line
Logan Thorpe, Aztec
Linebacker
Johnny Blueeyes, Gallup
Devin Curley, Kirtland Central
Chad Watkins, Aztec
Angelo Atencio, Bloomfield
Josh Maestas, Bloomfield
Kobe Che, Gallup
Dionte Yazzie, Kirtland Central
Cornerback
Bryce Perez, Bloomfield
Jordan Heslop, Kirtland Central
Safety
Raymundo Alcantar, Bloomfield
Brock Dowdy, Kirtland Central
Second-team offense
Quarterback
Rogelio Gonzales, Bloomfield
Troy White-David, Kirtland Central
Running back
Alex Parra, Aztec
Ayden Reinhardt, Bloomfield
Seth Manuelito, Gallup
Noah Oliver, Gallup
Wide receiver
Mikey Phillips, Aztec
Dallin Mangleson, Kirtland Central
Offensive line
Logan Thorpe, Aztec
Cephrin Martinez, Bloomfield
Nevante Dee-Troutman, Bloomfield
Terrell Lee, Kirtland Central
Ian Thomas, Kirtland Central
Second-team defense
Defensive line
Caleb Varzeas, Aztec
Jeremy Burnham, Bloomfield
Cadyn Hartsfield, Kirtland Central
Ian Thomas, Kirtland Central
Linebacker
Ethan Beevers, Bloomfield
Blase Cerventas, Gallup
Jacob Franco, Kirtland Central
Isaac Thomas, Kirtland Central
Cornerback
Bart Waldron, Aztec
Jesse Wortman, Bloomfield
Truman Gonzalez, Bloomfield
Safety
Alex Parra, Aztec
Kaedyn Malcom, Gallup
Ty Jenks, Kirtland Central
