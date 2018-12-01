Buy Photo Taos running back Jonathan Garcia fights for extra yards against Bloomfield's Brodie Utley (21) and Josh Maestas (16) during Saturday's 4A state football championship game at Anaya Field in Taos. (Photo: Matt Hollinshead/The Daily Times)Buy Photo

Saturday’s playoff football scores

Taos 14, Bloomfield 7

La Cueva 33, Cleveland 14

Roswell 42, Los Lunas 6

Dexter 22, Robertson 12

