PHOTOS: Bloomfield at Taos football, 4A championship game | Dec. 1
Bloomfield's Rogelio Gonzales fires a pass down the middle against Taos during Saturday's 4A state championship game at Anaya Field in Taos.
Bloomfield's Rogelio Gonzales fires a pass down the middle against Taos during Saturday's 4A state championship game at Anaya Field in Taos. Matt Hollinshead/The Daily Times
Taos running back Jonathan Garcia fights for extra yards against Bloomfield's Brodie Utley (21) and Josh Maestas (16) during Saturday's 4A state football championship game at Anaya Field in Taos.
Taos running back Jonathan Garcia fights for extra yards against Bloomfield's Brodie Utley (21) and Josh Maestas (16) during Saturday's 4A state football championship game at Anaya Field in Taos. Matt Hollinshead/The Daily Times
Taos quarterback Justin Good looks to throw the ball down the right side against Bloomfield during Saturday's 4A state championship game at Anaya Field in Taos.
Taos quarterback Justin Good looks to throw the ball down the right side against Bloomfield during Saturday's 4A state championship game at Anaya Field in Taos. Matt Hollinshead/The Daily Times
Bloomfield's Tomas Gonzales speeds downfield on a punt return against Taos defender Noah Armijo (12) during Saturday's 4A state championship game at Anaya Field in Taos.
Bloomfield's Tomas Gonzales speeds downfield on a punt return against Taos defender Noah Armijo (12) during Saturday's 4A state championship game at Anaya Field in Taos. Matt Hollinshead/The Daily Times
Bloomfield's Anthony Gonzales (20) comforts teammate Angelo Atencio (45) following the Bobcats' 14-7 4A state championship game loss Saturday at Taos. BHS made the state finals for the first time since 1990.
Bloomfield's Anthony Gonzales (20) comforts teammate Angelo Atencio (45) following the Bobcats' 14-7 4A state championship game loss Saturday at Taos. BHS made the state finals for the first time since 1990. Matt Hollinshead/The Daily Times
Bloomfield's Kenyon Mosley looks on after Saturday's 4A state football championship game at Anaya Field in Taos. Taos won, 14-7.
Bloomfield's Kenyon Mosley looks on after Saturday's 4A state football championship game at Anaya Field in Taos. Taos won, 14-7. Matt Hollinshead/The Daily Times
    Saturday’s playoff football scores

    Taos 14, Bloomfield 7

    La Cueva 33, Cleveland 14

    Roswell 42, Los Lunas 6

    Dexter 22, Robertson 12

