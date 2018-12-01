Saturday’s playoff football scores
Taos 14, Bloomfield 7
La Cueva 33, Cleveland 14
Roswell 42, Los Lunas 6
Dexter 22, Robertson 12
https://www.daily-times.com/story/sports/high-school/football/2018/12/01/bad-breaks-cost-bobcats-4-finals/2174193002/
Multiple bad breaks cost Bloomfield Saturday at Anaya Field in Taos Matt Hollinshead/The Daily Times, Farmington Daily Times
