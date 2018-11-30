Buy Photo Police and fire department units escort the Bobcat football team bus out onto W. Broadway Ave. in Bloomfield on Friday. BHS will play at Taos in Saturday's 4A state championship game. (Photo: Matt Hollinshead/The Daily Times)Buy Photo

BLOOMFIELD — The Bloomfield High School football team is officially finals bound, and it was escorted out of town by police and fire units today.

The Bobcats (9-4) left for Taos to play in Saturday’s 4A state championship game, their first finals appearance since 1990.

Just after 9 a.m., players and coaches started loading their gear onto the team bus in the Bobcat Stadium parking lot. The bus then took off at approximately 9:30 a.m. toward the intersection of North 3rd Street and Blanco Drive, soon making its way to West Broadway Avenue.

Fans lined up along West Broadway Avenue, some in front of DJ’s Pizza and others in front of the Farmers Market grocery store, waiting for the bus to drive by.

The sirens and lights on police and fire units went off to alert traffic, and players waved goodbye to fans before turning onto U.S. Highway 550 toward Bernalillo.

Bloomfield will be aiming for its first blue trophy since 1966.

Bloomfield's Aaron Tamporello (50) and Blaze Chavez (54) store their gear inside one of the side compartments on the team bus Friday at the Bobcat Stadium parking lot. BHS will play at Taos in Saturday's 4A state football championship game. (Photo: Matt Hollinshead/The Daily Times)

Fans line up in front of the Farmer's Market on W. Broadway Ave. in Bloomfield on Friday to await the Bobcat football team bus, which departed for Taos. BHS will play at Taos in Saturday's 4A state championship game. (Photo: Matt Hollinshead/The Daily Times)