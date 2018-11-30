Bob Allcorn eager to win title for alma mater, hometown

Bloomfield coach Bob Allcorn watches his team practice Tuesday at Bobcat Stadium. Allcorn, a 1982 BHS graduate, looks to bring home a state title to his alma mater.

BLOOMFIELD — Bob Allcorn is a firm believer in the daily grind — and that consistently strong football programs can endure it.

That’s how he led Moriarty to eight playoff appearances in his 11 seasons as its head coach from 2003 through 2013. He has instilled that same approach since arriving at his alma mater Bloomfield prior to the 2014 season.

Nearly five seasons and three playoff appearances later, Allcorn has the Bobcats perched on the doorstep of their first state title in 52 years.

“It's very exciting. Everybody's very excited for the opportunity. The big thing is, you don't want to waste an opportunity like that,” said Allcorn, a 1982 BHS graduate. "It's taken a while to get everything in place the way we want it. We're still getting there, and it's still a process. Hopefully, the kids are seeing the product of that."

Allcorn has had his share of strong campaigns, but he also has had to adjust to various personnel and schematic changes during so-called rebuilding years. After the occasional rough one- or two-year stretch, his teams always have made it back into the thick of the playoff race.

During his tenure at Moriarty, for example, four straight playoff berths from 2005 through 2008 were followed by his program missing the playoffs in 2009. But his team was back in the playoffs in each of the next four seasons.

After winning nine games in each of his first two years at Bloomfield, resulting in back-to-back playoff berths, Allcorn won just seven total games from 2016 to 2017, missing the playoffs both years. However, BHS is back up to nine wins — and in the playoffs — this year.

As the years have gone by, Allcorn has measured the success of his teams by their playoff success. For him, simply making the postseason doesn't cut it.

"That's the challenge to me, is not only to get there, but to advance and play deep into the playoffs," Allcorn said. "You want those kids to have that satisfaction of being state champions. It's definitely a big motivating factor because that's the ultimate goal."

After failing to get past the state quarterfinals in his first 10 combined playoff appearances, Allcorn finally has reached the state title game. It's not only his first state finals appearance as a head coach, but also his deepest playoff run as a head coach.

Now the former Bobcat looks to see his hometown program hoist the blue trophy for the first time since 1966.

"It'd be incredibly special for this town, the school, the community," Allcorn said. "It's neat to see people be able to rally around the football team. I know the town of Bloomfield desires (a championship) greatly."

Matt Hollinshead covers sports for the Daily Times. He can be reached at 505-564-4577.