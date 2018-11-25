Bloomfield's Marc Armenta gets into the end zone for a score against the St Pius X defense in the first quarter of the Class 4A semifinal game at Nusenda Community Stadium on Saturday. The Bobcats defeated the Sartans, 15-6, and will advance to play for the state championship against Taos. (Photo: SPECIAL TO THE DAILY TIMES - CURTIS RAY BENALLY)

ALBUQUERQUE – The Bloomfield Bobcats varsity squad beat St. Pius X Saturday to advance to the 4A tournament finals on Dec. 1 against the Taos Tigers in Taos at Anaya Field.

The 9-4 Bobcats will face the 11-1 Taos Tigers at Taos High School on Saturday at 1 p.m. The Tigers dispatched the Portales Rams 35-14 on Saturday.

The St. Pius X varsity football squad lost Saturday's hometown playoff game at Nusenda Community Stadium in Albuquerque against Bloomfield with a final score of 15-6.

The match was part of the 2018 NMAA State Football Championships - 4A tournament series.

Bloomfield wide receiver Jesse Wortman comes down with a pass in the end zone for a two-point conversion against St Pius X in the first quarter of the Class 4A semifinal game at Nusenda Community Stadium on Saturday. Bloomfield defeated St Pius X, 15-6. (Photo: SPECIAL TO THE DAILY TIMES - CURTIS RAY BENALLY)

Bloomfield led by 8 as the first quarter ended as the Bobcats rushed to complete a touchdown and a two-point conversion with just three minutes left in the quarter.

Bobcat Marc Armenta blasted into the end zone for the first score against the St Pius X in the first quarter of the Class 4A semifinal game.

Bloomfield wide receiver Jesse Wortman landed a pass in the end zone to nail the two-point conversion against St Pius X’s defensive squad.

The Sartans answered with their own touchdown with six minutes left in the second quarter but their two-point conversion attempt failed leaving the halftime score 8-6 in the Bobcats’ favor, according to scores compiled by Maxpreps.com.

Bloomfield's Brodie Utley tackles St Pius X's Isaiah Griffin in the backfield for no yardage during the first quarter of the Class 4A semifinal game at the Nusenda Community Stadium on Friday. (Photo: SPECIAL TO THE DAILY TIMES - CURTIS RAY BENALLY)

Bloomfield kicked off to St. Pius to start a scoreless third quarter, but Bloomfield fullback Angelo Atencio made a strong attempt to dive into the end zone.

With a minute to go in the fourth quarter, Bloomfield rushed to another touchdown and kicked the extra point to finish the game.

Daily-Times correspondent Curtis Ray Benally contributed to this report.